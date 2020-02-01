Queen in crisis: What the Queen’s royal statement said – and what she really meant

THE QUEEN announced an agreement had been reached with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle about their future roles within the Royal Family, weeks after the pair said they would step back from royal duties. But what has the Queen said and what did she really mean?

Both the Queen and Buckingham Palace released statements that clarified how Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will fit into the Royal Family from the spring. Harry flew to Canada on Tuesday where he will reunite with Meghan and their son Archie.

What the Queen’s royal statement said – and what she really meant Let’s take a closer look at what the Queen said in her communique and the meaning behind her choice of words. The opening line of the statement reads: “Following many months of conversations and more recent discussions, I am pleased that together we have found a constructive and supportive way forward for my grandson and his family.” The words “many months” confirm that Meghan and Harry have been considering breaking away for some time. As far back as April 2019 speculation arose suggesting the couple were considering roles in Canada, Australia and Asia, according to the Sunday Times.

The Queen uses the term “my grandson and his family” as a way of emphasising the personal bond she has with him. She is not just the head of the monarchy, she is also Harry’s grandmother. The Queen also uses the word “family” four times in her statement. In the next line, she writes: Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much-loved members of my family.” This further highlights the familial and personal relationship she has with Harry, Meghan and their son Archie.

Harry and Meghan’s decision to break away from royal life has much to do with their feeling that press scrutiny has put a strain on their lives. The Queen’s statement reads: “I recognise the challenges they have experienced as a result of intense scrutiny over the last two years and support their wish for a more independent life.” The Sussexes have spoken publicly about the struggles and published their own media relations policy on their website. They have sued newspapers for intruding on their privacy and believe they are on a moral crusade against media scrutiny. By referencing the challenges and recognising them in her statement, the Queen seems to be backing the Sussexes in this.

In the next line, the Queen writes: “I want to thank them for all their dedicated work across this country, the Commonwealth and beyond, and am particularly proud of how Meghan has so quickly become one of the family. Prince Harry carried out 201 royal engagements last year and Meghan attended 83. This can indeed be considered as “dedicated work” given the couple had their son Archie last year and so Meghan was on maternity leave for most of the time. The Queen recognises the couple worked hard and Meghan has integrated into the Royal Family, though her friends say she finds royal life “soul crushing”.

The Queen’s reference to the Commonwealth is also significant. After all, Harry and Meghan are planning to spend a lot of time in Canada, a Commonwealth country. Their UK family home will remain at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor. The Sussexes confirmed they would be paying back the £2.4 million pounds of taxpayers’ money spent on refurbishing the property.

The last line of the Queen’s statement says: “It is my whole family’s hope that today’s agreement allows them to start building a happy and peaceful new life.” The Queen is drawing a line under the matter here after weeks of headlines and questions surrounding the future of the monarchy. Harry and Meghan are now free under the arrangement to start a new life away from their senior roles and work towards becoming financially independent. But the agreement will be reviewed in a year with the Queen able to step in if the monarchy has suffered as a result.

What the Queen’s royal statement said – and what she really meant