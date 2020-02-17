Queen is a royal sensation we should ALL be talking about, says PATRICK O’FLYNN

SO WHAT is the biggest royal story of the year so far? The Duke of Sussex semi-abdicating from The Firm or the Duke of York’s ongoing pariah status?

Neither, actually. Because, at sixth and eighth in line respectively, neither of them is going to get close to ascending the throne anyway. Their trials and tribulations are important, but not that important. The biggest story is the one that seldom grabs headlines: the fact that in Queen Elizabeth II we have the longest-serving monarch in our history.

Just this Thursday she passed yet another astonishing milestone – 68 years as Queen. Little song and dance was made of it. While there were gun salutes at the Tower of London and in Green Park, near Buckingham Palace, Her Majesty spent the day quietly at Sandringham. It was, after all, also the 68th anniversary of the death of her father, HM King George VI.

As Princess Elizabeth, she said on her 21st birthday in 1947: “I declare before you that my whole life, whether it be long or short, shall be devoted to your service.” It was quite a promise to make for one so young. But, my goodness, who could dispute that she has been true to it? She is on her 14th prime ­minister, after all, and even given his landslide majority, few would confidently predict that Boris Johnson will be her last.

During her mammoth reign she has carried out tens of thousands of engagements. Up until 2012 she was averaging nearly 500 a year, but has understandably slowed down somewhat since then. In 2019 she still managed, uncomplainingly, another 295 compared, for instance, with the 83 the Duchess of Sussex apparently found a psychological burden too heavy to bear. Now, aged 93 and still seemingly in good health, she is ­closing in on an unprecedented Platinum Jubilee in 2022 – that is 70 years on the throne.

The Government has been fairly coy about what plans are being drawn up to ­celebrate this momentous occasion, though it seems likely to be tied into a planned Festival of Great Britain and Northern Ireland which has been informally dubbed “the Brexit Festival”. All being well, that name will be dropped by the time 2022 dawns and the nation can unite around the idea of giving thanks to its greatest ever ­monarch, rather than arguing about Brexit all over again. And, by the way, let nobody dispute that Elizabeth II is our greatest ever monarch. By duration of reign, she is out on her own, comfortably ahead now of Victoria (63 years) or George III (59), let alone Elizabeth I (44).

While she has, naturally enough, never led her troops into battle, Henry V-style, or sent her navy off to defeat a ­foreign armada with a rousing speech on the dockside, as the first Elizabeth did at Tilbury, she has certainly steered the ship of state safely through stormy waters on many occasions, presiding over the end of Empire and the construction of the Commonwealth as well as the turbulence that has affected many of her family members. Seldom has she ever made a complaint on her own behalf. “Annus horribilis” is the best-remembered moment – after a year in which the marriages of three of her children failed and Windsor Castle suffered a terrible fire.

But even then she was magnificently understated, telling her guests at a banquet that “1992 is not a year which I shall look back on with undiluted pleasure”. At Christmas, she waved off 2019 with the lower-key epithet “quite bumpy”. That tendency to keep emotions under wraps has occasionally caused her difficulties – such as immediately after the Aberfan ­disaster in 1966 or, much later, the death of Diana, Princess of Wales – but much more often it has helped protect the dignity of the Crown. That she is still at the top of her game is evidenced by her cool and clear-headed handling of the crises involving Andrew and Harry – her favourite son and grandson, respectively.