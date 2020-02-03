Queen Mother’s heartbreaking Prince Harry prediction exposes full extent of Megxit pain

PRINCE HARRY and Meghan Markle have announced they will be stepping down from their royal roles – something that the late Queen Mother would have been devastated about, unearthed footage reveals.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are dropping their HRH titles, will step down from royal duties and are moving to Canada with their son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. While Harry has insisted he had “no choice”, his great-grandmother might have begged to differ. In a “private long unseen” video, dug out by a friend of the Royal Family, the Queen Mother can be seen saying that she hopes both William and Harry will “always put their country first, whatever happens”.

Basia Biggs posted a clip from the video on her Instagram in which the Queen Mother is asked what advice she would give her great-grandsons about serving the country as a royal. She said: “Well, I suppose, I hope they will be brought up to always put their country first, whatever happens.” She added: “It is about duty to one’s country, isn’t it, really? It comes first. “I’m sure they will be brought up like that.”

The remarks were made by the Queen Mother in her garden room at Clarence House. Ms Biggs wrote: “I was standing in the room that day and fascinated to observe her good nature turning to steely-eyed irritation when unexpectedly questioned as she never gave interviews. “A historical gem of a video searched for and found in my cupboard under the stairs, I knew it would come in handy one day.” The Queen Mother’s comments imply she would not have approved of Harry and Meghan’s decision.

Of course, her life was dominated by a constitutional crisis triggered by a royal abandoning their duties. When King Edward VIII abdicated the throne in 1936 in order to marry American divorcee Wallis Simpson, her husband had to take the throne and become King George VI This thrust the pair of them into the limelight and forced them to shoulder much greater and certainly unexpected responsibility. George VI is said to have been extremely apprehensive, but the Queen Mother was apparently furious that her brother-in-law had selfishly ruined their lives.

She was also not a fan of Mrs Simpson, who she would refer to as “that woman”. This is likely why she had such staunch views that royals should serve their country “whatever happens”. She herself served as the Queen Consort for 15 years and then, after her husband’s passing, as the Queen Mother for a further 50 years. She was a devoted wife to the King, helping him overcome his stutter, giving him confidence, and together they created a warm home for their family, completely different from the cold formality of George VI’s Victorian childhood.

She was consistently one of the most popular royals, who did her duty and was looked on fondly by the public, even when other royals were suffering in approval polls. However, the Queen Mother never gave any interviews, after one she did with a newspaper when she was first engaged to Prince Albert. King George V berated her at the time for how relaxed and informal she had been, and she never gave another after.