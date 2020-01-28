Queen praised for ‘poise’ and ‘unfailing good judgement’ following Meghan and Harry crisis

A TORY peer has praised Her Majesty the Queen for her continued “poise” amidst a changing royal backdrop.

Norman Tebbit revealed he was impressed with how the Queen has handled herself amongst the “fuss, noise and speculation” about the Royal Family which has splashed headlines in recent months. He said: “I could not but admire the poise, calmness and moderation of Her Majesty the Queen.” Mr Tebbit’s comments refer to what has been a year of change for the Royal Family, and increasing scrutiny regarding their personal lives.

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, chose to step down from their roles as senior members of the Royal Family in an attempt to chart a new and bold path for themselves and their son. The family also became mired in controversy when Prince Andrew was told to step back from his duties after a car crash interview on his former friendship with convicted sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein. Writing in The Telegraph, Mr Tebbit added: “Age seems only to deepen that monarch’s understanding and knowledge without in any way diminishing her unfailing good judgement.” His comments follow a speech made yesterday by Prince Harry at a charity event for the organisation which is close to the Duke’s heart.

Sentebale, meaning ‘forget me not’ in Lesotho, was founded by Prince Harry and Prince Seeiso of the Basotho Royal Family in commemoration of their mothers. The Duke of Sussex said: “The decision that I have made for my wife and I to step back is not one I made lightly. It was so many months of talks after so many years of challenges. “And I know I haven’t always gotten it right, but as far as this goes, there really was no other option.

“What I want to make clear is we’re not walking away, and we certainly aren’t walking away from you…I hope that helps you understand what it had to come to, that I would step my family back from all I have ever known, to take a step forward into what I hope can be a more peaceful life.” Prince Harry also thanked the members of the charity for taking him “under your wing” since his mother Diana, Princess of Wales died in 1997. He added: “It has been our privilege to serve you, and we will continue to lead a life of service.”

Prince Harry first visited Lesotho in 2004, where he met Prince Seeiso and formed a close bond. The pair established their charity two years later to help those affected by the HIV virus. The Duke also spent a number of years serving in the army, in active duty in Afghanistan. As part of his new role stepping back from the seniority of the family, Prince Harry is to relinquish his military appointments.

This is something which Mr Tebbit also expressed great regret over. He said: “It has been a sad affair as the Duke has had even to cut his links with the Army, but an officer is bound by his oath of loyalty to the Monarch.” Mr Tebbit concluded by remarking “God save the Queen”. Harry and Meghan choosing to step back as senior members of the Royal Family was a shock move, but supported by many who praised the couple for trying to achieve a more private life for their son.