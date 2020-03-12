Queen revelation: The touching reason the Queen refers to herself as ‘we’

QUEEN ELIZABETH II is facing her 67th year as Queen and 94th birthday in 2020, as she navigates Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s impending exit and two royal divorces. The Queen frequently refers to herself as “we”, a tradition established hundreds of years ago.

Queen Elizabeth II has entered her 67th year as the head of the British monarchy this year, following a difficult 2019 for her family members. The royal remains the most popular of her brood, with an approval rating on 75 percent amongst the British public.

Keen fans of the Royal Family and Queen Elizabeth will have noted the royal often uses the term “we” to refer to herself (or oneself). Linguistically speaking, the royal “we” is known as the majestic plural, used exclusively by society’s ruling elite. According to the New Yorker’s Mary Norris, the peculiar form of address dates back roughly 600 years to the reign of Henry II and his successor king Richard I. They used the majestic plural in the late twelfth century to refer not just to themselves, but also to God.

The first part of the Queen’s title refers to her as “Elizabeth the Second, by the Grace of God”, meaning she is God’s representative. Other kings and queens operated on the same supposition, and when Kings Henry and Richard used the royal we, it was to address this fact, as it means “God and I”. Ms Norris states the majestic plural once invoked the “divine right of kings”. However, as democracy blossomed and the Royal Family started to cohabit governance with Parliament, the royal we shifted meaning.

Now, it is understood to include the Queen and the state, although Queen Victoria’s irreverent “we are not amused” took a different meaning. Historians believe she referred to herself and the rest of the ladies in the room with her when a royal courtier told a risqué story to revellers at a gathering. Victoria’s unique usage of the majestic plural may mean Queen Elizabeth II uses the majestic plural with a range of possible meanings. She could be referring to herself and the country, her family, or anyone else she chooses.

The Queen’s sense of “we” in terms of family is soon to change, as Meghan Markle and Prince Harry prepare to exit the Firm’s senior ranks. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are currently conducting the last of their royal business in the UK, as they briefly return from their new home in Canada. They made their first dual appearance yesterday when they went to the 2020 Endeavour Fund awards. There, the couple honoured wounded servicemen and women who have aided their recovery with unique physical challenges.