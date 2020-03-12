Queen tragedy: Real reason Queen is ‘sensitive’ about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle exit

THE QUEEN is said to be “sensitive” about the move made by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to leave the Royal Family. But why particularly is the Queen so upset by the move?

The Queen will see two members of the Royal Family leave at the end of March to begin new lives. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle plan to step down from their senior royal roles to begin a new chapter with their son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

The Queen was said to be very “upset” and “hurt” by Harry and Meghan’s shocking announcement in January. After sitting down with the Duke of Sussex and others, the Queen published a statement backing the couple. She did, however, admit that she would have “preferred” them to stay in their roles. The Queen has said she is “entirely supportive” of the couple, but royal experts claim the Queen has been deeply saddened by the move because she is sensitive to these actions.

Royal historian Robert Lacey claims the Queen is sensitive to Harry and Meghan’s decision because of Princess Margaret. Mr Lacey told People: “The Queen will be very disappointed.” He added her experience of the “unhappy spare” was reminiscent of her sister. The royal historian said: “She has a particular sensitivity to what Harry has been going through because of her closeness to Margaret and seeing the same dramas and tensions played out two generations ago “The younger-sibling syndrome is an enduring problem. “The system has not found a way of giving them the recognition that they need.”

Mr Lacey added the situation worsened as generations progress, particularly as older siblings have more children. Prince Harry was third in line to the throne at the time of his birth but is now sixth in the line of succession. Mr Lacey told People: “Until Elizabeth produced heirs, Margaret was a possible future Queen. “It is a family situation of conflict that goes back over generations.”

Last weekend, the Queen sat down with Prince Harry for a heart-to-heart. In a four-hour discussion, the grandmother and grandson met for a lunch of poached salmon and salad, before they indulged in a tea of scones and cucumber sandwiches. A source told The Sun: “The Queen had a lot to talk to Harry about and this was the ideal time for them to both say their piece. “When Harry and Meghan announced they wanted to quit it all happened very quickly and it was very stressful for all concerned. “Sunday was the first time the Queen has had the chance to talk to Harry on his own and really find out what his plans are. “It was a much more relaxed environment and they were both able to speak their mind.”

But the Queen is said to still be upset about missing out on an opportunity to spend more time with Baby Archie. The source told The Sun: “It’s fair to say she is very upset about him and Meghan leaving and she would love to see more of Archie, as would Prince Charles and the rest of the family. “But she accepts at the moment that his mind is made up and he intends to live in North America.” They added: “Harry is also a much-loved grandson who she has always doted on. “She made it very clear to him that he and Meghan are always able to come back if they change their minds and she will welcome them with open arms. “Hopefully the chat cleared the air and the way forward is looking more positive.”