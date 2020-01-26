Queen update: When does Queen leave Sandringham? Heartbreaking reason she delays return

THE QUEEN was forced to miss a planned meeting with the Women’s Institute because she was “not feeling up to it”. But when will the Queen leave Sandringham and return to business as usual?

The Queen was forced to call off a royal engagement just half an hour before she was due to arrive on Thursday because of a health issue. She attends the Women’s Institute Norfolk branch every year, but was compelled to miss the event this year because of a “slight cold”.

The Queen first joined the Sandringham branch of the Women’s Institute in 1943, when she was still Princess Elizabeth. Before she returns to royal business in London, she attends each year as part of her winter stay at the Sandringham Estate. Roughly 30 minutes before she was due to arrive at West Newton Village Hall on Thursday, a member of the Queen’s security team told reporters she would not attend this year. The news sparked health concerns about Queen Elizabeth II, particularly after her husband Prince Philip was hospitalised before Christmas.

Each year, the Queen spends her winter break at Sandringham, inviting members of her family to come and visit her. This year, she travelled to King’s Lynn by train on December 20 and was joined by her family from Christmas Eve to Boxing Day. Once Christmas is over, members of the Royal Family travel elsewhere for the Christmas break. However, the Queen and Prince Philip remain at Sandringham for some time.

In fact, the Queen typically remains at Sandringham until February 6, as the date holds a special and heartbreaking significance for her. February 6 marks the date on which her father, King George VI passed away. He died at Sandringham House and therefore, the Queen remains there each year to mark the anniversary in private. At the time of King George VI’s death, the Queen and Prince Philip were in Kenya touring the Commonwealth. Typically through the years, the Queen does not depart Sandringham until the day after her Accession Day, the day when she became the Queen.

Last year the Queen made a heartfelt reference to her father in her annual 2019 Christmas message. On the subject of the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings, the Queen recalled how her father dealt with the military operation. She said: “This year we marked another important anniversary: D-Day. “On June 6, 1944, some 156,000 British, Canadian and American forces landed in northern France.” She added: “It was the largest ever seaborne invasion and was delayed due to bad weather. “I well remember the look of concern on my father’s face. “He knew the secret D-Day plans but could of course share that burden with no one.”

Additionally, the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh are said to disregard the tradition of taking down their Christmas trees before Twelfth Night and instead keep the decorations up until February 6. It is believed to be unlucky to keep decorations up past January 5 or 6, also known as Twelfth Night or Epiphany respectively. But the Queen does not appear to hold those superstitions. Instead, she chooses to keep a festive feel to her home until she departs after February 6.