Queen ‘very sad’ she has ‘barely seen’ Archie as he remains in Canada with Meghan Markle

QUEEN ELIZABETH II will be “very sad” to have barely seen her eight great-grandchild, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s son Archie Harrison Mountbatten Windsor, one source sensationally claimed.

The Queen is believed to have “barely seen” Archie and be sad he will not spend much time with his cousins Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis now that he is set to live between the UK and Canada. One source who knows the Queen told The Sunday Times: “She will be very sad to have barely seen Archie, and that he will miss out on growing up with his cousins and wider family.”

Buckingham Palace told Express.co.uk it won’t comment on this claim. The monarch is understood to have been officially introduced to Archie two days after he was born, on May 8 – the same day Meghan and Harry introduced the little Sussex to the world with a photocall taking place at Windsor Castle. The heartfelt moment was immortalised in a picture later shared by Buckingham Palace. The snap shows little Archie asleep in the arms of his mother, surrounded by the Queen, Prince Philip, Prince Harry and Doria Ragland.

The monarch and the Duke of Edinburgh didn’t attend the christening, which took place in July in a private chapel on the grounds of Windsor Castle, as the event clashed with the Queen’s prior commitments. If any further meetings between Archie and the Queen took place in the past months, they have remained private. It is unlikely the Queen saw Archie during the summer. The monarch travelled to Balmoral in late July and remained there until October.

Meghan and Harry didn’t head to Scotland with their child over the summer, but jetted off first to Spain and later to Nice, in France. However, in July, the little Sussex had the chance to see his cousins, the children of Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge. During a charity polo match, Prince Louis was spotted running towards little Archie, in the arms of his mother Meghan, while Charlotte and George played football close-by.

Archie travelled across the pond with his parents in mid-November, where the Sussexes spent their announced six-week-break from royal duties. However, when Meghan and Harry returned to the UK to carry out their first engagement of the decade, meet some of the organisations they support and publish their bombshell statement, Archie remained in Canada in the care of his nanny. Meghan returned to Vancouver Island, where the Sussexes have been staying for the past few months, the day after announcing her and Harry’s intention to step back as senior royals. She has since been spotted in public twice, first on Tuesday when she was boarding a seaplane to visit two local charities in Vancouver, and then on Thursday, when she drove to a Canadian airport to pick up a friend.

On the other hand, Prince Harry is still in the UK, and on Thursday he carried out his first solo engagement of the decade. At Buckingham Palace, the Duke of Sussex led the Rugby Football League 2021 draw ceremony after meeting young players showing off their skills in an improved pitch in the backyard of the palace and pledging his support to the League’s new mental health Charter. This could be the last official engagement carried out by Prince Harry as senior royal.