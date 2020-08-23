Queen’s aide ‘upset’ about being dragged into Meghan Markle tiara row

The Queen’s dresser is deeply unhappy at being dragged into a reported row between the monarch and Prince Harry, an insider has reportedly claimed.

This week, royal biographer Omid Scobie claimed there had been a scrap between grandmother and grandson when Harry demanded Angela Kelly produce Meghan’s wedding dress.

This is against royal protocols, which led to the reported clash.

It is claimed he told the Queen: “I don’t know what the hell is going on.

“This woman needs to make this work for my future wife.”

But a source told the Express that Mrs Kelly is far from happy about the controversy surfacing.

They said: “The sad thing is that Angela is not allowed to give her side of the story.

“There are all these rumours but the Angela I know is not someone who would do anything to upset any of the royal family.”

They said the dresser is loyal to the Queen, adding: “I am sure she is really upset to be at the centre of what is being said.”

The so-called “tiaragate” incident was revealed in a new biography of the couple, Finding Freedom, by authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand.

According to the book’s account, Prince Harry was angered when the Queen’s personal dresser, Angela Kelly, apparently failed to arrange suitable trial fittings for a tiara to be used on her wedding day.

Scobie claims that Meghan kept trying to book in a day to do the trial run, but struggled to pin Angela down.

However, that account has now been strenuously denied by a source close to the Sussexes.

A source close to the Duke of Sussex has branded the allegations as “completely ridiculous” and “totally untrue”.

The source told the Telegraph : “The Queen is probably the person he respects and values most in the world.”

Speaking to True Royalty TV’s The Royal Beat, Scobie explains that an initial meeting where Meghan picked her tiara was actually a huge success.

He said: “The tiara selection went wonderfully. The Queen was very happy, Meghan was very happy.

“In fact Meghan’s words when that story came out were ‘how sad, I love my tiara’.

“The drama took place afterwards, when Meghan wanted to try that tiara on with her hair stylist, because there is a lot of tech that goes into this.

“They had to do an experiment with that before the wedding day. The hairstylist came in from overseas, there was an appointment at Buckingham Palace, but nobody was there.”

“We can kind of see now where this ‘what Meghan wants, Meghan gets’ narrative came from.”

He goes on: “Harry felt that there were those within the institution that would stop at nothing to at the very least make Meghan’s life difficult.

“Meghan didn’t get to try the tiara on again until a few days before the wedding.”

Meghan wore Queen Mary’s stunning bandeau tiara, which is covered in precious diamonds.

Angela is one of the Queen’s closest aids and the women are good friends, having worked side by side for decades.

Last year she became the first person to ever get permission to write a book about working with the monarch, as most others are done without consent.