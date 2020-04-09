Queen’s rousing message: Monarch to deliver a rallying cry to the nation on Sunday

The Queen will tonight deliver a rallying cry to the nation in which she expresses hope that the ‘quiet, good-humoured resolve’ of the British people will help to overcome the coronavirus crisis.

Invoking the spirit of the Second World War, the 93-year-old monarch will tell tens of millions of TV viewers: ‘I hope in the years to come everyone will be able to take pride in how they responded to this challenge.

‘And those who come after us will say that the Britons of this generation were as strong as any. That the attributes of self-discipline, of quiet good-humoured resolve and of fellow-feeling still characterise this country.’

In the televised broadcast, recorded in extraordinary circumstances at Windsor Castle with a sole cameraman dressed in protective clothing, the Queen will confront the scale of the task facing the country.

‘I am speaking to you at what I know is an increasingly challenging time,’ she will say.

‘A time of disruption in the life of our country: a disruption that has brought grief to some, financial difficulties to many, and enormous changes to the daily lives of us all.’

In only the fifth such address of her 68-year reign, the Queen will also thank NHS staff and other key workers.

Details of the speech emerged as the UK death toll rose by 708 – the highest daily increase so far – to 4,313. The latest victims included a five-year-old child, the youngest known victim in Europe since the pandemic began.

And police chiefs have slammed thousands of London residents who have defied the city’s lockdown to enjoy good weather in parks, leading to some being closed.

The UK epicentre has now moved to the West Midlands where there were 212 deaths, compared to 127 in London. The increase prompted ministers to accelerate work to transform the Birmingham NEC into a 2,000-bed hospital.

The Queen’s message, which will be broadcast at 8pm this evening, was filmed in the White Drawing Room at Windsor Castle, where she remains in isolation with the Duke of Edinburgh.

Prince Philip is understood to have advised on the tone and delivery of the message. The Queen had earlier taken part in her first-ever ‘remote’ video-link Privy Council meeting.

The Government and palace aides had initially considered broadcasting the address on Easter Sunday, but the rapid spread of coronavirus meant it was brought forward.

A source told The Mail on Sunday: ‘These national addresses are extremely rare and have to be timed at exactly the right moment.

‘We only have one shot at this. It’s not something that can be repeated in a few weeks’ time, but things were moving quickly and that seemed like quite a way off.’

Sources also outlined concerns that the Queen might have been criticised had she waited too long to speak publicly – an accusation that she faced after the death of Princess Diana in August 1997.

last night, a senior Downing Street official said: ‘The Prime Minister and the Queen have been speaking regularly. ‘The Queen is the best judge of when to talk to the country and we absolutely agree that now is the right time.

‘We have asked the country to make huge sacrifices and life is very difficult at the moment for a great many people. Hearing from Her Majesty is an important way of helping to lift the nation’s spirits.’

The official added: ‘We are two weeks into some very restrictive measures on the public. We’re asking people to stay indoors, to not go about their life in the usual way. Sadly, we have also seen a significant number of deaths over the course of the past week.

‘We’ve always said that Her Majesty would be the best judge the right time to speak to the nation but we agree that now is that moment.’

The development comes as police across the capital have been left furious after scores of people ignored the Prime Minister’s plea to stay at home to protect the NHS by congregating in large groups to enjoy the weekend’s good weather.

Brockwell Park in South London shut indefinitely after 3,000 people visited earlier today ‘despite clear advice’ as green spaces and beaches filled up across the UK.

Lambeth Council tweeted earlier today and said: ‘Despite clear advice, over 3,000 people spent today in Brockwell Park, many of them sunbathing or in large groups. This is unacceptable.

‘Unfortunately, the actions of a minority now means that, following police advice, Brockwell Park will be closed tomorrow. #StayHome.

‘We are sorry we’ve had to take this decision. This wouldn’t need to happen if people followed the clear instructions from the Govt. We are doing this for the wider safety of the public.

‘A minority of people have not followed the guidance – regrettably we have to act.’

And in Newham, police confirmed they had raided an 18th birthday party where they found 25 guests have turned up, breaking social distancing set down last week.

Posting on social media, the force wrote: ‘After a day of stop and search and foot chases, Newham’s NTT have been called to clear a house party in Central Park Road.

‘This family thought law relating to social distancing shouldn’t apply to 18th birthday parties. 25 guests moved on.’

With temperatures heading for the mid to high 60s, health chiefs were afraid people would ignore the government’s coronavirus lockdown rules over the weekend, jeopardising the strategy of limiting the spread of the deadly Covid-19 virus.

Officials warn the lockdown may have to be extended if people continue to ignore the advice to stay at home and only go out for essential reasons.

Michael Gove, speaking at this afternoon’s Covid-19 press conference pleaded with people to continue adhering to the lockdown rules.

Speaking about social distancing, he said: ‘More than ever, we must stick with it. I know that life under lockdown can be challenging, and some will be tempted on this sunny weekend to venture out and about.

‘If we relax our adherence to the rules, we increase the risk for others.’

He urged people ‘to think of those on the front line and the sacrifices they’re making for us’.

When asked about people being tempted to break the social distancing rules during the sunny weather this weekend, Mr Gove said: ‘When we look at the death rate, the number of increasing fatalities, when we consider the pressure on our NHS, everyone has to ask themselves the question: ‘What am I doing to relieve pressure on the NHS, how am I helping in this shared national effort?’.

‘I know that lockdown is challenging, I know it’s very difficult, particularly for families with children. But people must at every stage respect these guidelines because that is the only way of making sure we restrict the spread of the disease.’

A five-year-old child who had underlying health issues is the youngest victim to die with the coronavirus in Britain, as a further 708 people who tested positive for the disease also died today.

Today’s record jump in fatalities brings the UK’s death toll to 4,313, while the number of new UK infections rose by 3,735 to 41,903 – the smallest 24-hour increase of cases in four days.

NHS England national medical director Stephen Powis told the No10 press briefing this evening that the latest figures suggest the rate of infection had begun to ‘stabilise’ as the number of new cases slowed.

But he warned that there was ‘no room for complacency’ and urged everyone to strictly adhere to lockdown rules, including avoiding flocking to the UK’s parks and beaches this sunny weekend.

Prof Powis said: ‘There is reason to be hopeful that some of the changes we are observing in infections and perhaps in hospitalisations is now reflecting the benefit of the social distancing.

‘It will be a week or two before the measures that are put in place translate into lower hospitalisation rates. But… in London in the last few days there has been a bit of a plateauing in terms of numbers.’

Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove confirmed today that the Midlands has seen the biggest rise in cases at 47 percent, while Yorkshire and the North East have experienced a 35 percent rise.

The Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster also revealed that Britain has taken delivery of 300 ventilators from China, while more will start being produced soon by a consortium of aerospace, engineering and F1 teams.

‘We’ve been buying invasive ventilators from partners abroad, including Germany and Switzerland, and today 300 new ventilators arrived from China, I’d like to thank the Chinese Government,’ he said.

Mr Gove also said that the Government is pushing manufacturing companies including Dyson and Rolls-Royce to increase the number of ventilators available for coronavirus sufferers.

He explained: ‘More are coming into production in the coming weeks, subject to safety and regulatory approvals, as part of the Prime Minister’s call to manufacturers to scale up production.’

The increase in admissions is sparking fears raised earlier this month that regional hospitals could see a surge in admissions similar to that seen in London, the epidemic of the UK’s coronavirus outbreak.

The Midlands suffered the brunt of new fatalities with 212 deaths, compared with 127 in London. The North West had 97 while the North East and Yorkshire had 73, the East 70, the South East 41, and the South West 17.

Coronavirus deaths in Scotland rose by 46 to 218, according to the Scottish Government. Deaths in Wales rose by 13 to 154, according to Public Health Wales, while deaths in Northern Ireland rose by eight to 56.

Prof Neil Ferguson, whose modelling is guiding Whitehall’s strategy, braced the public for ‘weeks and weeks’ of high case numbers – although fresh cases will start to plateau in around 10 days. In a glimmer of hope, he hinted social distancing could be relaxed by the end of May if people obey the lockdown rules.

Ministers are begging the public to stay at home and not ‘lose discipline’ so the NHS does not become overwhelmed with an influx of cases.

Yesterday the UK reached a bleak milestone in its health crisis when the death tally surpassed the number reported by China, where the virus spawned last year.

Royal addresses by the Queen are exceedingly rare. They come in times of war, such as the Gulf conflict in 1991, and at times of great sorrow.

There was a broadcast after the shocking death of Princess Diana in 1997 and another on the eve of the Queen Mother’s funeral in 2002.

On just one occasion, for the Diamond Jubilee in 2012, Her Majesty took the opportunity to mark a joyful celebration.

Never before, however, has there been a Royal address in quite such extraordinary circumstances as these.

When, on Thursday, the Queen took her seat in the White Drawing Room at Windsor Castle to record the broadcast that will be screened tonight, it must have seemed one of the strangest and most troubling duties of her 68-year reign.

For there, several yards distant, stood a solitary cameraman in latex gloves and a surgical mask.

Such arrangements are in keeping with the bizarre new way of living that has swept up the Palace just like the rest of Britain.

And the Royal Household, too, has been profoundly disrupted.

As the pandemic established its hold on the country, the Queen kept on top of the situation with regular briefings from officials – at a safe distance. And from the moment it was understood just how serious the coronavirus would be, it was likely that she would have a vital role to play.

Initially, there had been talk among aides of organising an Easter Day address, a good time for the monarch to offer a message of hope. But as the situation worsened by the day, a more rapid response was needed from an institution not usually known for its dynamic pace.

One source said there was also a ‘Diana factor’ – the memory among courtiers of the troubling time when the Queen was criticised for waiting nearly a week before addressing the nation following the sudden death of the Princess of Wales.

No such mistakes would be made this time. Never in her reign has there been so much at stake, as the nation struggles with lockdown, the economy reels and the death toll mounts.

A Palace source said the message, written by the Queen and her aides, was ‘deeply personal’ to Her Majesty and reflected ‘her experience in other difficult times’.

And for just over four minutes, the Queen looks into the camera and, speaking about the challenge facing the nation, acknowledges the sacrifice people are making.

To do so, she mentions those sacrifices Britain and her allies made during the Second World War, making the point that we have come through bad times together before thanks to our strength of character and spirit of unity.

In this way, she evokes the spirit of the speech her father King George VI made at the start of the Second World War when he said there would be ‘dark times ahead’ but offered hope that the British spirit would see the country through.

There will also be gratitude in the message tonight, however, as the Queen rallies the strength of the British people.

A source said: ‘The message will include a thank-you to those on the NHS front line, care workers and those carrying out essential roles. It will also recognise the pain already felt by many families who have lost loved ones and thank those who are following the official guidance to stay at home to protect the vulnerable.’

The monarch, who turns 94 this month, has been self-isolating at Windsor Castle, the residence where she feels most at home. The 98-year-old Duke of Edinburgh is there with her.

For days leading up to the filming of tonight’s broadcast, conversations had been taking place between Palace aides and Government advisers, with input and advice from the Queen’s personal physicians, known as the ‘Medical Household’.

The question that kept cropping up was: ‘How can we do this safely to mitigate the risk to the Queen and others?’ And in order to comply with the Government’s social distancing regulations, unusual measures were put in place.

The Queen would record the poignant message to the nation with just one other person present.

It had never been done like this before.

For the recording, a microphone had been set up in advance and a team of sound engineers and other technical staff were watching and listening via screens and speakers in the neighbouring Green Drawing Room.

While the format of tonight’s address will be familiar to viewers of the Queen’s Christmas message, the framed family photographs that typically accompany Her Majesty during happier broadcasts are absent.

Gone too from the recording session were the behind-the-scenes staff – the six to nine Palace aides who normally watch over proceedings to ensure all goes smoothly.

The Queen is known by Palace staff past and present for her skill at being able to execute her broadcasts in just one take – which any television presenter will tell you is no mean feat. But Her Majesty was required on this occasion to repeat the message several times so that the sole cameraman could reshoot from different angles.

A royal source said: ‘A decision was taken to just use a skeleton crew which reflected the time and the seriousness of the subject.’

Chosen for practical reasons, the White Drawing Room at Windsor Castle was considered by staff as the best location as it allowed for sufficient distance between the Queen and the camera operator.

With portraits of royal ancestors on the walls, an ornate circular carpet and carved gilded wooden panels, the room is usually the setting for happier occasions.

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall, who will mark their 15th anniversary later this week, posed for photographs in the room on their wedding day.

Less than two years ago, Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank also used the room as a backdrop for their wedding photographs. A clearly delighted Queen could be seen beaming widely for the camera alongside her granddaughter.

On Thursday, however, the atmosphere was notably sombre.

Throughout her reign, the Queen has seen and endured a great deal. Who could forget her ‘annus horribilis’ Christmas message of 1992 – the year a fire tore through Windsor Castle and the marriages of three of her four children fell apart?

The White Drawing Room itself, in which this historic address was recorded under extraordinary circumstances, could have been destroyed in the blaze, which more than 200 firefighters battled to contain.

Fortunately, however, the magnificent state room and the 62 carved, gilded wooden panels in the three drawing rooms of the most damaged wing of the castle survived.

It took four years and a £37 million project to restore the rooms to their former glory. Yet restored they were.

Palace aides say the choice of Windsor’s White Drawing Room for tonight’s broadcast was driven by pragmatic considerations.

But it could hardly have been a more fitting backdrop to provide the country with a much-needed message of hope and renewal.