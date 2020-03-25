Queensland shuts the border

Queensland will shut its borders from midnight on Wednesday to slow the spread of coronavirus after the Northern Territory, Western Australia, Tasmania and South Australia announced the same move.

New South Wales, Victoria and the ACT still have open borders.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced the state cabinet’s decision on Monday.

It comes after cases in the state soared to 319 from 259 last night. Nationally, there are 1,709 cases with seven deaths.

Anyone entering Queensland will have to isolate for 14 days. Providers of essential services such as food and oil will likely be exempt.

On Monday afternoon, Health Minister Greg Hunt told Parliament that efforts are under way to double the number of intensive care beds and ventilators in the country amid fears hospitals will soon be overwhelmed.

Australia currently has around 2,500 ICU beds, only enough to cover 0.01 per cent of the population at once.

Mr Hunt said several Australian manufactures including medical company ResMed have offered to produce ventilators.

He also revealed that one million masks are being distributed around the nation today – and there are 300million more on order.

There are also 1.5million testing kits, including finger prick tests, on order as the government acknowledges that testing is crucial to slowing the spread of the virus.

Australia’s pubs, clubs, cafes, gyms and cinemas put up shutters on Monday as severe new restrictions to battle the coronavirus pandemic began.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced ‘stage one’ restrictions on Sunday night, ordering pubs and licensed premises close for six months.

The restrictions also covered places of worship, casinos, nightclubs and registered clubs while restaurants and cafes can operate only for takeaways and deliveries.

The drastic move put a thousands of Australians who work in hospitality and entertainment out of a job.

Today Treasurer Josh Frydenberg estimated that 1million people in Australia will be put out of work due to the coronavirus fallout.

Around 95,000 people tried to apply online for income support at once, causing the MyGov website to crash at 9.40am on Monday.

This was up from around 6,500 users at once last week.

Mr Morrison has doubled the jobseeker payment with an extra $550 a fortnight to support those who have lost their jobs.

He revealed that the Treasury advised him against adopting the UK government’s drastic measure of paying 80 per cent of millions of workers’ wages because it would take too long to implement.

On Monday afternoon, the NRL told almost all staff to take leave immediately as the league faces being shut down by border closures. Staff will take paid annual leave and can accrue negative leave. The AFL has already been called off.

Meanwhile, Minister for Industry Karen Andrews said hand sanitiser will be back on shelves soon, after several companies – including Shayne Warne’s gin distillery – started making it to combat the high demand.

The West Australian border will be closed in the coming days and Rottnest Island may be turned into a COVID-19 quarantine zone, Premier Mark McGowan announced on Sunday.

Mr McGowan said entry to WA would be restricted via road, rail, air and sea from 1.30pm on Tuesday, with exemptions for essential services and trucking.

‘These are extreme steps but these are extreme days,’ he told reporters.

South Australian Premier Steven Marshall announced that anyone entering the state would be subject to a mandatory 14-day isolation period.

The border lockdowns will not affect the states’ essential services, including the supply of food.

‘The health of South Australians is unquestionably our number one priority and that is why we are acting swiftly and decisively to protect them from the impact of this disease,’ Premier Marshall said.

‘We do not make this decision lightly but we have no choice’.

South Australia’s borders will be monitored 24 hours a day and anyone entering the state will be forced to sign a declaration agreeing to self-isolate.

State authorities moved to declare a ‘major emergency’ on Sunday, triggering the shutdown.

But Police Commissioner Grant Stevens admitted authorities were limited in their ability to enforce the isolation orders.

SA Police have been checking on those who have already been ordered to self-isolate after disembarking international flights.