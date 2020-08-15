Quique Setien makes Barcelona sack admission as axe expected after Bayern Munich battering

Quique Setien is almost certain to be sacked by Barcelona.

Barcelona boss Quique Setien admits he is bracing himself to depart in the aftermath of their stunning 8-2 defeat to Bayern Munich.

Setien watched on from the sidelines as Bayern inflicted the heaviest defeat Barcelona have suffered in their entire history in Europe. The Spaniard has only been in charge since January after he replaced Ernesto Valverde. But he has struggled to earn the backing of Barcelona’s star players, especially Lionel Messi. And speaking after the match he appeared to be resigned to his fate.

“It’s a tremendously painful defeat. They scored more goals that they merited,” Setien told Movistar. “We started pretty well but the power of the opponents, in many phases of the play, overran us. “I’m not going to talk about what is needed at the club. I’ve been here for just a few months. “If Gerard Pique says that it’s time for big changes there’s going to be importance to his words.

“It’s time for us to review and take the decisions which are needed for the future. “I think that right now it’s too soon to be talking about whether I stay at the club or not. “The reality is that it doesn’t depend on me. It’s worth all of us working out what’s important and considering a wide range of things which correspond to a defeat of this importance and which is so painful.”