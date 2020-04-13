Quiz: Are these Easter traditions real or made up?

In Ireland, people would hold a mock funeral for a herring on Easter Saturday. Shutterstock Real Made up

In the Philippines, people undergo real-life crucifixions on Good Friday. Shutterstock Real Made Up

In Serbia, the head of the Christian Orthodox church recites the Stations of the Cross blindfolded as a symbol of the church being lost without its saviour. Real Made up

In Portugal, the youngest person in each family traditionally breaks the bread at dinner on Holy Thursday. Shutterstock Real Made up

In Spain, people dress as skeletons and roam their town looking for people to scare. PA Images Real Made up

In Mexico, one Easter tradition involves children being given coins if they’ve kept their Lenten vows. Shutterstock Real Made up

In Norway, people read crime novels over the Easter period. Real Made up

In Greece, people start Easter Sunday by tossing huge earthenware pots off balconies to smash them Shutterstock Real Made up

Each year the US president selects a rabbit from a nearby farm and brings it to the White House garden where it remains. PA Images Real Made up