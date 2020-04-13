Quiz: Are these Easter traditions real or made up?

Separate the fact from fiction.
IT’S EASTER, THE most important week in the Christian calendar.
So important that it’s given rise to a whole range of interesting traditions. But are these ones real or made up?
In Ireland, people would hold a mock funeral for a herring on Easter Saturday.
Real
Made up
In the Philippines, people undergo real-life crucifixions on Good Friday.
Real
Made Up
In Serbia, the head of the Christian Orthodox church recites the Stations of the Cross blindfolded as a symbol of the church being lost without its saviour.
Real
Made up
In Portugal, the youngest person in each family traditionally breaks the bread at dinner on Holy Thursday.
Real
Made up
In Spain, people dress as skeletons and roam their town looking for people to scare.
Real
Made up
In Mexico, one Easter tradition involves children being given coins if they’ve kept their Lenten vows.
Real
Made up
In Norway, people read crime novels over the Easter period.
Real
Made up
In Greece, people start Easter Sunday by tossing huge earthenware pots off balconies to smash them
Real
Made up
Each year the US president selects a rabbit from a nearby farm and brings it to the White House garden where it remains.
Real
Made up
In Ireland, the President begins Easter week by overseeing the transfer of the Proclamation from the National Archives to its official display case in Áras an Úachtaráin.
Real
Made up
