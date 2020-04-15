Quiz: Can you answer these questions for the top prize on Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?

THE INFAMOUS CASE of Major Charles Ingram – who was convicted of cheating his way to £1 million on Who Wants To Be A Millionaire – has been turned into a new drama series.

The first episode of Quiz – featuring Irish actors Risteárd Cooper and Aisling Bea – aired on ITV last night and is on again tonight and tomorrow.

The show was a phenomenon around the turn of the Millenium as contestants vied to win the top prize, and the format was exported to many other countries.

Only five people won £1 million in the UK version, so let’s see how well you’d have done with the questions faced by those who reached that far.

Best of luck!