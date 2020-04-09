Quiz: Can you complete this Beatles lyric?

“JOAN WAS QUIZZICAL, studied pataphysical science in the home.”

So goes ‘Maxwell Silver Hammer’ from the Beatles’ 1969 album Abbey Road. It will be 50 years next month since the fab four’s ‘Let It Be’ was released.

We thought we’d take you back to the 1960s this evening to see how well you know the music of John, Paul, George and Ringo.

We’ll start at the beginning. From the Beatles’ debut album ‘Please Please Me’, complete this lyric – “Love, love me do. You know I love you… …I’ll always be true. So please, love me do.” …I’ll always be true. So please, love me too.” …I’ll always be true. So please, don’t let me down.” …I’ll always be true. So please, HELP!” From their 1965 album ‘Help!’ came ‘You’ve Got To Hide Your Love Away’ – “How could she say to me ‘Love will find a way’… …gather ’round all you fans, let me hear you say…” …gather ’round all you clowns, let me hide away…” …gather ’round all you clowns, let me hear your fray..” …gather ’round all you clowns, let me hear you say..” Later that year, the Beatles released ‘Rubber Soul’, marking a departure from their early pop days. Complete this lyrics from ‘Michelle’.. “Michelle, ma belle… ….sont les mots qui vont tres bien ensemble.” …je m’appelle Paul.” …où est Michelle?” …je suis Muzzy.” Finish this ‘Eleanor Rigby’ lyric from 1966’s ‘Revolver’ – “Father McKenzie… …picks up the rice in the church where a wedding has been.” …writing the words of a sermon that no one will hear.” …wiping the dirt from his hands as he walks from the grave.” …looks at all the lonely people.” How does ‘A Day In The Life’ from 1967’s ‘Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band’ start?

“I read the news today, oh boy… …the English army had just won the war.” …4,000 holes in Blackburn, Lancashire.” …dragged a comb across my head.” …about a lucky man who made the grade.” Also from Sgt. Pepper’s, what are the names of Paul McCartney’s imaginary grandchildren in ‘When I’m Sixty-Four?’ John, George and Ringo Penny, Lane and Linda Vera, Chuck and Dave Stella, James and Mary From 1967’s ‘Magical Mystery Tour’ – “You say goodbye and I say… …goodbye, goodbye goodbye!” …hello, goodbye, hello!” hello, hello hello!” ..I don’t know!” ‘Come Together’, the opening track on ‘Abbey Road’ goes “Here come old flat top, he come groovin’ up slowly… …he got joo joo eyeballs, he one holy roller.” …he got two many eyeballs, he one holy roller.” …”he got joo joo eyeballs, he one rollercoaster.” …love me do.” “Here comes the sun… …little darlin'” …doo-doo-doo-doo.” …and I say it’s alright.” …HELP! IT BURNS!” Finally, how does ‘Hey Jude’ end? “Naa na na na na, na na na na, hey Jude…” “Naa na na na na na na, na na na na, hey Jude…” Naa na na na na na na, na na na na, na na na na, hey Jude…” Naa na na na na, hey Jude

Answer all the questions to see your result!

You scored out of ! Top Dog Share your result: Share Tweet You scored out of ! Clever Cat Share your result: Share Tweet You scored out of ! Fintastic Share your result: Share Tweet You scored out of ! What are ewe doing? Share your result: Share Tweet You scored out of ! Turtely awful! Share your result: Share Tweet

.