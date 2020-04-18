Quiz: Can you finish these ’00s song lyrics?

Is this it?
THE GOOD OLD early 2000s – more innocent times.
It doesn’t seem too long ago – but can you remember the music that defined the start of the 21st century?
From Wheatus to Lady Gaga to The Script – how well do you remember the lyrics from the hits of the noughties?
Her name is Noelle, I have a dream about her….
Youtube/Wheatus
It turned into a nightmare
Cause I’m just a teenage dirtbag, baby
She rings my bell
I’m not feeling well
But since you been gone, I can breathe for the first time…
Kelly Clarkson/Youtube
I’m so moving on, yeah, yeah
I’m so moving on, yeah, yeah, yeah
Thanks to you, now I get what I want
You had your chance, yeah yeah
Someone like you and all you know and how you speak….
Kings of Leon/Youtube
The countess lover under the cover of the street
Countless lovers under cover of the street
Countless lovers under cover in the street
Counting lovers under cover of the street
Well, I think you’re crazy, I think you’re crazy, I think you’re crazy
Youtube/Atlantic Records
Possibly
Just like me
Probably
Maybe
Señorita, feel the conga, let me see you move like you come from
Youtube/Shakira
Colombia
Canada
British Columbia
Cumbria
Je veux ton amour et je veux ta revanche
Youtube/Lady Gaga
I want your love, I don’t wanna be friends
Je veux ton amour
I don’t wanna be friends
Je veux ta revanche
Some try to hand me money, they don’t understand, I’m not broke
Youtube/The Script
I’m the man who can’t be moved
I’m just a broken-hearted man
I’m just a broken-hearted guy
But I’m a broken-hearted man
The memories fade like looking through a fogged mirror
Youtube/MGMT
The water is warm but it’s sending me shivers
Decision to decisions are made and not bought
I thought this wouldn’t hurt a lot, I guess not
A baby is born crying out for attention
Asking what happened to the feeling that her and me had
Youtube/Outkast
It happened for a reason, one can’t be mad
It happened for a reason, one can’t be sad
I pray so much about it, need some knee pads
I’m praying so much about it, needing some knee pads
We’re not enemies, we just disagree…
Youtube/The Strokes
If I was like him, all dissing his pa
He changes his mind, says I went too far
We all disagree, I think we should disagree, yeah
We all disagree, I think we should disagree
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Top Dog!
You scored out of !
Clever Cat!
You scored out of !
Fintastic!
You scored out of !
What are ewe doing!?
You scored out of !
Turtley Awful!