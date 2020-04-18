Quiz: Can you finish these ’00s song lyrics?

By Denis Bedoya  On  In News Summary Leave a comment 

Is this it?

THE GOOD OLD early 2000s – more innocent times.

It doesn’t seem too long ago – but can you remember the music that defined the start of the 21st century?

From Wheatus to Lady Gaga to The Script – how well do you remember the lyrics from the hits of the noughties?     

Her name is Noelle, I have a dream about her….

Youtube/Wheatus

It turned into a nightmare
Cause I’m just a teenage dirtbag, baby

She rings my bell
I’m not feeling well

But since you been gone, I can breathe for the first time…

Kelly Clarkson/Youtube

I’m so moving on, yeah, yeah
I’m so moving on, yeah, yeah, yeah

Thanks to you, now I get what I want
You had your chance, yeah yeah

Someone like you and all you know and how you speak….

Kings of Leon/Youtube

The countess lover under the cover of the street
Countless lovers under cover of the street

Countless lovers under cover in the street
Counting lovers under cover of the street

Well, I think you’re crazy, I think you’re crazy, I think you’re crazy

Youtube/Atlantic Records

Possibly
Just like me

Probably
Maybe

Señorita, feel the conga, let me see you move like you come from

Youtube/Shakira

Colombia
Canada

British Columbia
Cumbria

Je veux ton amour et je veux ta revanche

Youtube/Lady Gaga

I want your love, I don’t wanna be friends
Je veux ton amour

I don’t wanna be friends
Je veux ta revanche

Some try to hand me money, they don’t understand, I’m not broke

Youtube/The Script

I’m the man who can’t be moved
I’m just a broken-hearted man

I’m just a broken-hearted guy
But I’m a broken-hearted man

The memories fade like looking through a fogged mirror

Youtube/MGMT

The water is warm but it’s sending me shivers
Decision to decisions are made and not bought

I thought this wouldn’t hurt a lot, I guess not
A baby is born crying out for attention

Asking what happened to the feeling that her and me had

Youtube/Outkast

It happened for a reason, one can’t be mad
It happened for a reason, one can’t be sad

I pray so much about it, need some knee pads
I’m praying so much about it, needing some knee pads

We’re not enemies, we just disagree…

Youtube/The Strokes

If I was like him, all dissing his pa
He changes his mind, says I went too far

We all disagree, I think we should disagree, yeah
We all disagree, I think we should disagree


Answer all the questions to see your result!

You scored out of !
Top Dog!

Share your result:

Share

Tweet

You scored out of !
Clever Cat!

Share your result:

Share

Tweet

You scored out of !
Fintastic!

Share your result:

Share

Tweet

You scored out of !
What are ewe doing!?

Share your result:

Share

Tweet

You scored out of !
Turtley Awful!

Share your result:

Share

Tweet

 

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *