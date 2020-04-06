Quiz: Can you finish these 70’s song lyrics?

Test your knowledge.
BOWIE, BLONDIE AND, Bruce – just some of the artists whose work helped shape the 1970s.
Countless songs from that decade have stood the test of time, so you shouldn’t have any problems finishing off these lyrics.
Once I had a love and it was divine.
Soon found out…
Soon found out…
Blondie/Youtube
He was spending what’s mine
I was so blind
I was losing my mind
Love is blind
You know that chick that used to dance a lot.
Every night she’d be on the floor, shakin’ what she got.
When I say she was cool she was red hot.
I mean,…
Every night she’d be on the floor, shakin’ what she got.
When I say she was cool she was red hot.
I mean,…
Shutterstock
She was gleamin’
She was steamin’
She was schemin’
She was beamin’
Well, you can tell by the way I use my walk.
I’m a woman’s man, no time to talk.
Music loud and women warm, I’ve been kicked around…
I’m a woman’s man, no time to talk.
Music loud and women warm, I’ve been kicked around…
Beegees/Youtube
Since you’re not around
Since you knocked me down
Since I was born
Since our firstborn
It’s been three years since I’m knocking on your door.
And still I can knock some more.
Ooh boy, ooh boy, is it crazy look, I want to know now.
Like I said,…
And still I can knock some more.
Ooh boy, ooh boy, is it crazy look, I want to know now.
Like I said,…
PA
For I to knock some more
The tears in my eyes burn
The heart in me yearns
Your love is my relief
I’m an alligator, I’m a mama-papa coming for you.
I’m the space invader, I’ll be a rock ‘n’ rollin’ bitch for you.
Keep your mouth shut, you’re squawking like a pink monkey bird.
And…
I’m the space invader, I’ll be a rock ‘n’ rollin’ bitch for you.
Keep your mouth shut, you’re squawking like a pink monkey bird.
And…
PA
I’m pressing your space face close to mine, love
I’m risking my life for the herd
I’m losing my mind for the lord
I’m busting up my brains for the words
There’s that look in your eyes.
I can read in your face,
that your feelings are driving you wild.
Ah…
I can read in your face,
that your feelings are driving you wild.
Ah…
PA
But you ain’t havin’ my child
If you change your mind
But girl you’re only a child
I feel like I win when I lose
The highway’s jammed with broken heroes.
On a last chance power drive.
Everybody’s out on the run tonight…
On a last chance power drive.
Everybody’s out on the run tonight…
PA
Baby, we were born to run
But there’s no place left to ride
But there’s no place left to hide
Come on with me, tramps like us
You could have your choice of men.
But I could never love again…
But I could never love again…
DollyParton/Instagram
I cannot compete with you, Jolene
But you don’t know what he means to me, Jolene
He’s the only one for me, Jolene
Seriously, Jolene?
Out on the wiley, windy moors.
We’d roll and fall in green.
You had a temper like my jealousy…
We’d roll and fall in green.
You had a temper like my jealousy…
Kate Bush/Youtube
Too hot, too greedy
Too hot, too needy
Too hot to handle
Too coOoold
I know, I know, I know, I know, I know
I know, I know, I know, I know, I know
I know, I know, I know, I know, I know
I know, I know, I know, I know, I know
I know, I know…
I know, I know, I know, I know, I know
I know, I know, I know, I know, I know
I know, I know, I know, I know, I know
I know, I know…
PA
I know
I don’t know
Hey, I oughtta leave young thing alone
Hey, ain’t no sunshine when she’s gone
Answer all the questions to see your result!
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
Top Dog!
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
Clever Cat!
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
Fintastic!
You scored out of !
What are ewe doing!?
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
Turtley Awful!