Quiz: Can you name these Leaving Cert poets from their poems?

TODAY IS POETRY Day Ireland, coming just a few days after the death of one of Ireland’s foremost poets Eavan Boland.
Boland is on this year’s Leaving Cert syllabus and is a prescribed poet for next year too, but how many of these Leaving Cert poets can you identify from their words?
‘I thought of the coarse white flesh…’
The Famine Road by Eavan Boland
Nessa by Paul Durcan
The Fish by Elizabeth Bishop
The Tollund Man by Seamus Heaney
‘The unpredictable fantail of sparks’
An Irish Airman Foresees his Death by WB Yeats
Acquainted with the Night by Robert Frost
Spring by Gerard Manley Hopkins
The Forge by Seamus Heaney
‘It unclaps, brown as a leaf, and loud,’
Pheasant by Sylvia Plath
Humming-Bird by DH Lawrence
I taste a liquor never brewed by Emily Dickinson
Bread by Brendan Kennelly
‘Was it for this the wild geese spread’
Deaths and Engines by Eiléan Ní Chuilleanáin
‘Dear Autumn Girl’ by Brendan Kennelly
September 1913 by WB Yeats
Easter 1916 by WB Yeats
‘Now, in summary and neatly sewn — a porcelain bride in an airless glamour’
The Shadow Doll by Eavan Boland
Acquainted with the Night by Robert Frost
To Autumn by John Keats
Snake by DH Lawrence
‘Like a stored cask, as if its slender vowel, Had mutated into the night earth and air’
Six Nuns Die in Convent Inferno by Paul Durcan
I felt a Funeral, in my Brain by Emily Dickinson
Pied Beauty by Gerard Manley Hopkins
The Skunk by Seamus Heaney
‘Oh, but it is dirty!’
La Belle Dame Sans Merci by John Keats
Filling Station by Elizabeth Bishop
I See You Dancing, Father by Brendan Kennelly
The Hug by Tess Gallagher
‘And there’s a barrel that I didn’t fill’
A narrow Fellow in the Grass by Emily Dickinson
The Second Voyage by Eiléan Ní Chuilleanáin
After Apple-Picking by Robert Frost
Provide, Provide by Robert Frost
“Do you ever take a holiday abroad?
No, we always go to America.”
First Death in Nova Scotia by Elizabeth Bishop
The Road Not Taken by Robert Frost
Ireland 2002 by Paul Durcan
To Autumn by John Keats
‘And I shall have some peace there, for peace comes dropping slow,’
The Arrival of the Bee Box by Sylvia Plath
Parents by Paul Durcan
A slumber did my spirit seal by William Wordsworth
The Lake Isle of Innisfree by WB Yeats
