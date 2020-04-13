Quiz: Can you recognise these 2000s All-Ireland football finalists?

Do you remember these players who starred in deciders after the turn of the millennium.
Which 2000 Kerry All-Ireland winner is this tackling Michael Donnellan?
Johnny Crowley
Noel Kennelly
Liam Hassett
Dara Ó Cinnéide
Who is the Mayo player here during the 2004 All-Ireland decider?
David Heaney
James Nallen
Trevor Mortimer
Ronan McGarrity
Name this player who helped Tyrone lift the Sam Maguire in 2008?
Joe McMahon
Justin McMahon
Davy Harte
Ryan McMenamin
Any idea who this 2001 Meath All-Ireland finalist is?
Nigel Crawford
Ollie Murphy
John McDermott
Trevor Giles
Do you know this Armagh player from their 2002 All-Ireland triumph?
Francie Bellew
Aidan O’Rourke
Paul McGrane
Diarmuid Marsden
Who is the Kerry player here during their 2009 All-Ireland victory?
Tommy Griffin
Seamus Scanlon
Tom O’Sullivan
Mike McCarthy
A Cork player here from their 2007 All-Ireland final appearance. Can you identify him?
John Miskella
Nicholas Murphy
James Masters
Derek Kavanagh
Do you know the Tyrone 2003 All-Ireland champion here?
Brian McGuigan
Ger Cavlan
Enda McGinley
Brian Dooher
Who is this 2001 Galway All-Ireland winner?
Tomas Mannion
Declan Meehan
Ja Fallon
Derek Savage
Finally, which Mayo 2006 All-Ireland finalist is this?
Mickey Conroy
Billy Joe Padden
Ger Brady
Pat Harte
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Gold
You scored out of !
Silver
Not too bad at all. If you’d paid a little more attention you could have won the gold.
You scored out of !
Bronze
The questions just didn’t suit you this time.
You scored out of !
Wooden Spoon
Well now. There’s not much we can say about that. Do you even like football?