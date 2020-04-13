Quiz: Can you recognise these 2000s All-Ireland football finalists?

Which 2000 Kerry All-Ireland winner is this tackling Michael Donnellan? Johnny Crowley Noel Kennelly Liam Hassett Dara Ó Cinnéide

Who is the Mayo player here during the 2004 All-Ireland decider? David Heaney James Nallen Trevor Mortimer Ronan McGarrity

Name this player who helped Tyrone lift the Sam Maguire in 2008? Joe McMahon Justin McMahon Davy Harte Ryan McMenamin

Any idea who this 2001 Meath All-Ireland finalist is? Nigel Crawford Ollie Murphy John McDermott Trevor Giles

Do you know this Armagh player from their 2002 All-Ireland triumph? Francie Bellew Aidan O’Rourke Paul McGrane Diarmuid Marsden

Who is the Kerry player here during their 2009 All-Ireland victory? Tommy Griffin Seamus Scanlon Tom O’Sullivan Mike McCarthy

A Cork player here from their 2007 All-Ireland final appearance. Can you identify him? John Miskella Nicholas Murphy James Masters Derek Kavanagh

Do you know the Tyrone 2003 All-Ireland champion here? Brian McGuigan Ger Cavlan Enda McGinley Brian Dooher

Who is this 2001 Galway All-Ireland winner? Tomas Mannion Declan Meehan Ja Fallon Derek Savage