Quiz: Can you recognise these 2000s All-Ireland football finalists?

Do you remember these players who starred in deciders after the turn of the millennium.

Which 2000 Kerry All-Ireland winner is this tackling Michael Donnellan?

Johnny Crowley
Noel Kennelly

Liam Hassett
Dara Ó Cinnéide

Who is the Mayo player here during the 2004 All-Ireland decider?

David Heaney
James Nallen

Trevor Mortimer
Ronan McGarrity

Name this player who helped Tyrone lift the Sam Maguire in 2008?

Joe McMahon
Justin McMahon

Davy Harte
Ryan McMenamin

Any idea who this 2001 Meath All-Ireland finalist is?

Nigel Crawford
Ollie Murphy

John McDermott
Trevor Giles

Do you know this Armagh player from their 2002 All-Ireland triumph?

Francie Bellew
Aidan O’Rourke

Paul McGrane
Diarmuid Marsden

Who is the Kerry player here during their 2009 All-Ireland victory?

Tommy Griffin
Seamus Scanlon

Tom O’Sullivan
Mike McCarthy

A Cork player here from their 2007 All-Ireland final appearance. Can you identify him?

John Miskella
Nicholas Murphy

James Masters
Derek Kavanagh

Do you know the Tyrone 2003 All-Ireland champion here?

Brian McGuigan
Ger Cavlan

Enda McGinley
Brian Dooher

Who is this 2001 Galway All-Ireland winner?

Tomas Mannion
Declan Meehan

Ja Fallon
Derek Savage

Finally, which Mayo 2006 All-Ireland finalist is this?

Mickey Conroy
Billy Joe Padden

Ger Brady
Pat Harte


