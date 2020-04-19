Quiz: Can you recognise these 2000s All-Ireland hurling finalists?

By Denis Bedoya  On  In News Summary Leave a comment 

Time to test your knowledge.

Updated 5 hours ago

To start with, who is this Clare hurler in action in the 2002 final?

INPHO

David Hoey
Brian Quinn

Alan Markham
Colin Lynch

Do you know this Cork player who celebrated All-Ireland glory in 2004?

INPHO

Joe Deane
Niall McCarthy

Kieran Murphy
Ben O’Connor

Any idea who this 2000 Kilkenny Liam MacCarthy Cup winner is?

INPHO

Philly Larkin
Peter Barry

Andy Comerford
Michael Kavanagh

Name this Limerick player (left) who came up short with his team in the 2007 decider?

INPHO

Ollie Moran
Brian Begley

Andrew O’Shaughnessy
Niall Moran

Who is this member of Tipperary’s successful team in 2001?

INPHO

Eddie Enright
Paul Kelly

John Carroll
David Kennedy

Which 2006 Kilkenny All-Ireland victor is pictured in action here?

INPHO

Derek Lyng
John Tennyson

Noel Hickey
James Ryall

Can you name this Waterford player who experienced disappointment in 2008?

INPHO

Eoin McGrath
Eoin Kelly

Seamus Prendergast
Dan Shanahan

Do you have an idea who this Galway player from the 2005 All-Ireland showdown is?

INPHO

Niall Healy
Damien Hayes

Ger Farragher
Alan Kerins

Who is this Cork player that lost out in the 2003 All-Ireland final?

INPHO

Mickey O’Connell
Timmy McCarthy

Alan Browne
Seanie McGrath

Finally name this Tipperary player at Croke Park before the 2009 final?

INPHO

Conor O’Mahony
James Woodlock

Declan Fanning
Shane McGrath


Answer all the questions to see your result!

PA

You scored out of !
Gold
Top of the pile, you really were paying attention.

PA

You scored out of !
Silver
Not too bad at all. If you’d paid a little more attention you could have won the gold.

PA

You scored out of !
Bronze
The questions just didn’t suit you this time.

PA

You scored out of !
Wooden Spoon
Well now. There’s not much we can say about that. Do you even like hurling?

