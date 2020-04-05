Quiz: Can you recognise these 90s All-Ireland football winners?

Do you remember these former stars who celebrated Sam Maguire glory?

Updated 12 hours ago

Note – * The pictures for some questions have been updated as they were not showing properly for some readers.

**************************

Who is this Donegal player that celebrated success in 1992?

INPHO

Tony Boyle
Declan Bonner

Manus Boyle
Martin McHugh

Can you name this 1999 Meath All-Ireland victor?

INPHO

Mark O’Reilly
Paddy Reynolds

Darren Fay
John McDermott

Do you know the Cork player pictured here from their 1990 All-Ireland team?

INPHO

Larry Tompkins
Teddy McCarthy

Shea Fahy
Dave Barry

Name this All-Ireland champion from Meath’s 1996 triumph?

INPHO

Trevor Giles
Tommy Dowd

Brendan Reilly
Graham Geraghty

Any idea who this Derry player is that was part of their 1993 All-Ireland side?

INPHO

Brian McGilligan
Enda Gormley

Anthony Tohill
Joe Brolly

Which Down player from their 1994 All-Ireland success is pictured here?

INPHO

Greg Blaney
Mickey Linden

Conor Deegan
Ross Carr

Can you identify this Kerry footballer who was part of their All-Ireland glory in 1997?

INPHO

Dara Ó Cinnéide
Mike Frank Russell

Liam Hassett
Johnny Crowley

Do you know who this defender is from Dublin’s team that won the 1995 All-Ireland final?

INPHO

Mick Deegan
Keith Barr

Paul Curran
Paddy Moran

Who is the Down player here from their Sam Maguire success in 1991?

INPHO

Peter Withnell
James McCartan

DJ Kane
Paddy O’Rourke

Finally a Galway All-Ireland winner from 1998 here. Name him?

INPHO

Michael Donnellan
Niall Finnegan

Padraic Joyce
Ja Fallon


