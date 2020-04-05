Quiz: Can you recognise these 90s All-Ireland football winners?

Do you remember these former stars who celebrated Sam Maguire glory?
Updated 12 hours ago
Note – * The pictures for some questions have been updated as they were not showing properly for some readers.
Who is this Donegal player that celebrated success in 1992?
INPHO
Tony Boyle
Declan Bonner
Manus Boyle
Martin McHugh
Can you name this 1999 Meath All-Ireland victor?
INPHO
Mark O’Reilly
Paddy Reynolds
Darren Fay
John McDermott
Do you know the Cork player pictured here from their 1990 All-Ireland team?
INPHO
Larry Tompkins
Teddy McCarthy
Shea Fahy
Dave Barry
Name this All-Ireland champion from Meath’s 1996 triumph?
INPHO
Trevor Giles
Tommy Dowd
Brendan Reilly
Graham Geraghty
Any idea who this Derry player is that was part of their 1993 All-Ireland side?
INPHO
Brian McGilligan
Enda Gormley
Anthony Tohill
Joe Brolly
Which Down player from their 1994 All-Ireland success is pictured here?
INPHO
Greg Blaney
Mickey Linden
Conor Deegan
Ross Carr
Can you identify this Kerry footballer who was part of their All-Ireland glory in 1997?
INPHO
Dara Ó Cinnéide
Mike Frank Russell
Liam Hassett
Johnny Crowley
Do you know who this defender is from Dublin’s team that won the 1995 All-Ireland final?
INPHO
Mick Deegan
Keith Barr
Paul Curran
Paddy Moran
Who is the Down player here from their Sam Maguire success in 1991?
INPHO
Peter Withnell
James McCartan
DJ Kane
Paddy O’Rourke
Finally a Galway All-Ireland winner from 1998 here. Name him?
INPHO
Michael Donnellan
Niall Finnegan
Padraic Joyce
Ja Fallon
