Quiz: Can you recognise these 90s All-Ireland football winners?

Who is this Donegal player that celebrated success in 1992? INPHO Tony Boyle Declan Bonner Manus Boyle Martin McHugh

Can you name this 1999 Meath All-Ireland victor? INPHO Mark O’Reilly Paddy Reynolds Darren Fay John McDermott

Do you know the Cork player pictured here from their 1990 All-Ireland team? INPHO Larry Tompkins Teddy McCarthy Shea Fahy Dave Barry

Name this All-Ireland champion from Meath’s 1996 triumph? INPHO Trevor Giles Tommy Dowd Brendan Reilly Graham Geraghty

Any idea who this Derry player is that was part of their 1993 All-Ireland side? INPHO Brian McGilligan Enda Gormley Anthony Tohill Joe Brolly

Which Down player from their 1994 All-Ireland success is pictured here? INPHO Greg Blaney Mickey Linden Conor Deegan Ross Carr

Can you identify this Kerry footballer who was part of their All-Ireland glory in 1997? INPHO Dara Ó Cinnéide Mike Frank Russell Liam Hassett Johnny Crowley

Do you know who this defender is from Dublin’s team that won the 1995 All-Ireland final? INPHO Mick Deegan Keith Barr Paul Curran Paddy Moran

Who is the Down player here from their Sam Maguire success in 1991? INPHO Peter Withnell James McCartan DJ Kane Paddy O’Rourke