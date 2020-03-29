Quiz: Can you recognise these 90s All-Ireland hurling winners?

Do you remember the victors from a brilliant hurling decade?

Which 1994 Offaly All-Ireland winner is this?

INPHO

Joe Dooley
Billy Dooley

Johnny Dooley
John Troy

Who is the Clare player here celebrating 1997 All-Ireland glory?

INPHO

Ollie Baker
Anthony Daly

Colin Lynch
Seanie McMahon

Name this player who helped Cork be crowned Liam MacCarthy Cup victors in 1990?

INPHO

Tony O’Sullivan
Tomas Mulcahy

Ger Fitzgerald
John Fitzgibbon

Any idea who this 1993 Kilkenny All-Ireland winning defender is?

INPHO

Willie O’Connor
Eddie O’Connor

Pat O’Neill
Liam Simpson

Do you know this Tipperary player from their 1991 All-Ireland triumph?

INPHO

Pat Fox
John Leahy

Declan Ryan
Aidan Ryan

Who is the Offaly captain here before their 1998 All-Ireland victory?

INPHO

Kevin Kinahan
Hubert Rigney

Martin Hanamy
Kevin Martin

A Wexford player here (left) from their 1996 All-Ireland win. Can you identify him?

INPHO

Adrian Fenlon
Rory McCarthy

Larry Murphy
Larry O’Gorman

Do you know the Clare 1995 All-Ireland champion on the right here?

INPHO

Fergal Hegarty
Conor Clancy

PJ O’Connell
Fergal Tuohy

Who is this 1992 Kilkenny All-Ireland winner?

INPHO

Adrian Ronan
Christy Heffernan

Eamon Morrissey
John Power

Finally name this player from Cork All-Ireland final success in 1999?

INPHO

John Browne
Fergal Ryan

Mickey O’Connell
Fergal McCormack


