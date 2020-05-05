 Press "Enter" to skip to content
A fan dressed as Darth Vader on St. Finian's Bay, Kerry, overlooking the Skellig Islands during the May the 4th Festival in Portmagee last year.

Quiz: Can you recognise these Star Wars characters?

By Denis Bedoya on May 5, 2020

Make sure you do the quiz… solo.

STAR WARS – HAVE you heard of it? Today is a perfect day to test your knowledge of the unstoppable franchise, it being 4 May. 

Or, as it’s more commonly known among science fiction fans, Star Wars Day (may the fourth be with you and all that). 

You might have watched all the films – and the spin-offs – but how well do you remember and recognise all the characters? Test your knowledge of the cast of heroes, monsters and villains that populate the Star Wars universe. 

Who is this character?

Disney

Darth Vader
Luke Skywalker

Emperor Zurg
Mr Vader

And this? (There could be more than one right answer)

Disney

Brendan Solo
Ben Solo

Kylo Ren
Kylo Wren

Who is this?

Disney

Pan Amidala
Pamela Amidala

Pauline Amidala
Padmé Amidala

And this controversial character…

Disney

Jar Jar Binks
Jar Jar Blinks

Jabba the Hut
Admiral Ackbar

Do you know the man behind the mask?

Disney

Jango Fett
Boba Fett

Jengo Fett
Bobba Feta

And this familiar face?

Disney

Qi-Gon-Jinni
Que-Gone Jinn

Queen-Gone Gin
Qui-Gon Jinn

Who is this?

Disney

San Tekka
Owen Lars

Garven Dreis
Beckett

This character met a sad end….

Disney

L3-37
L3-47

L5-36
L8-31

This nasty fella?

Disney

Oran Krebs
Orson Cedric

Orson Krenn
Orson Krennic

And finally, this pilot?

Disney

Strackman Lux
Jack ‘Tico’ Rose

Temmin ‘Snap’ Wexley
Wedge ‘Crack’ Antilles


Answer all the questions to see your result!

Shutterstock

You scored out of !
Top dog
Full marks

