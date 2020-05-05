Quiz: Can you recognise these Star Wars characters?

Make sure you do the quiz… solo.
STAR WARS – HAVE you heard of it? Today is a perfect day to test your knowledge of the unstoppable franchise, it being 4 May.
Or, as it’s more commonly known among science fiction fans, Star Wars Day (may the fourth be with you and all that).
You might have watched all the films – and the spin-offs – but how well do you remember and recognise all the characters? Test your knowledge of the cast of heroes, monsters and villains that populate the Star Wars universe.
Who is this character?
Disney
Darth Vader
Luke Skywalker
Emperor Zurg
Mr Vader
And this? (There could be more than one right answer)
Disney
Brendan Solo
Ben Solo
Kylo Ren
Kylo Wren
Who is this?
Disney
Pan Amidala
Pamela Amidala
Pauline Amidala
Padmé Amidala
And this controversial character…
Disney
Jar Jar Binks
Jar Jar Blinks
Jabba the Hut
Admiral Ackbar
Do you know the man behind the mask?
Disney
Jango Fett
Boba Fett
Jengo Fett
Bobba Feta
And this familiar face?
Disney
Qi-Gon-Jinni
Que-Gone Jinn
Queen-Gone Gin
Qui-Gon Jinn
Who is this?
Disney
San Tekka
Owen Lars
Garven Dreis
Beckett
This character met a sad end….
Disney
L3-37
L3-47
L5-36
L8-31
This nasty fella?
Disney
Oran Krebs
Orson Cedric
Orson Krenn
Orson Krennic
And finally, this pilot?
Disney
Strackman Lux
Jack ‘Tico’ Rose
Temmin ‘Snap’ Wexley
Wedge ‘Crack’ Antilles
Answer all the questions to see your result!
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
Top dog
Full marks
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
Clever cat
Almost purrfect
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
Fintastic
Nice work
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
What are ewe doing?
Baaaad
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
Turtely awful
A shell of a bad effort
A fan dressed as Darth Vader on St. Finian’s Bay, Kerry, overlooking the Skellig Islands during the May the 4th Festival in Portmagee last year.
Be First to Comment