Quiz: How many of these random 90s Premier League footballers can you identify? – Part VI

WE’RE BACK WITH another slice of 90s nostalgia that will keep you occupied while you’re waiting for the new season of Saved By The Bell.

Who’s in action for Chelsea here? PA Dan Petrescu Erland Johnsen Bjarne Goldbaek Tore Andre Flo Can you tell us which one of these Liverpool players is Stig Inge Bjornebye? Do you recognise this member of the Southampton squad of 1995-96? PA Ken Monkou Richard Hall Paul Tisdale Mark Walters Who’s the Blackburn Rovers player scoring against Crystal Palace during their title-winning 1994-95 campaign? PA Mark Atkins Tony Gale Paul Warhurst Jeff Kenna Can you pick out QPR’s Clive Wilson here? This fella joined Everton in 1999. What’s his name? PA Stephen Hughes John Oster Joe-Max Moore Idan Tal Who is this Norwegian goalkeeper in action for Tottenham Hotspur? PA Erik Thorstvedt Frode Grodas Espen Baardsen Hans Segers These four players were all with Middlesbrough, but which one of them is Gianluca Festa? Who’s the World Cup semi-finalist on the left playing for Sheffield Wednesday? PA Roland Nilsson Pontus Kaamark Klas Ingesson Stefan Schwarz Do you know the name of this Leicester City player? PA Andy Impey Julian Joachim Franz Carr Frank Sinclair

Answer all the questions to see your result!

You scored out of ! Manchester United You obviously enjoyed the 90s. Share your result: Share Tweet You scored out of ! Newcastle United You had your moments but couldn’t quite go all the way. Share your result: Share Tweet You scored out of ! Everton Not bad, but not great either. Share your result: Share Tweet You scored out of ! Swindon Town You really struggle at the highest level. Share your result: Share Tweet

