Quiz: How many of these random 90s Premier League footballers can you identify? – Part VI

By Denis Bedoya on May 1, 2020

And it’s live…

WE’RE BACK WITH another slice of 90s nostalgia that will keep you occupied while you’re waiting for the new season of Saved By The Bell.

Who’s in action for Chelsea here?

PA

Dan Petrescu
Erland Johnsen

Bjarne Goldbaek
Tore Andre Flo

Can you tell us which one of these Liverpool players is Stig Inge Bjornebye?

Do you recognise this member of the Southampton squad of 1995-96?

PA

Ken Monkou
Richard Hall

Paul Tisdale
Mark Walters

Who’s the Blackburn Rovers player scoring against Crystal Palace during their title-winning 1994-95 campaign?

PA

Mark Atkins
Tony Gale

Paul Warhurst
Jeff Kenna

Can you pick out QPR’s Clive Wilson here?

This fella joined Everton in 1999. What’s his name?

PA

Stephen Hughes
John Oster

Joe-Max Moore
Idan Tal

Who is this Norwegian goalkeeper in action for Tottenham Hotspur?

PA

Erik Thorstvedt
Frode Grodas

Espen Baardsen
Hans Segers

These four players were all with Middlesbrough, but which one of them is Gianluca Festa?

Who’s the World Cup semi-finalist on the left playing for Sheffield Wednesday?

PA

Roland Nilsson
Pontus Kaamark

Klas Ingesson
Stefan Schwarz

Do you know the name of this Leicester City player?

PA

Andy Impey
Julian Joachim

Franz Carr
Frank Sinclair


Denis Bedoya
Denis Bedoya

