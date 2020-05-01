Quiz: How many of these random 90s Premier League footballers can you identify? – Part VI

And it’s live…
WE’RE BACK WITH another slice of 90s nostalgia that will keep you occupied while you’re waiting for the new season of Saved By The Bell.
The previous quizzes from this series are available below:
- Part I
- Part II
- Part III
- Part IV
- Part V
Who’s in action for Chelsea here?
PA
Dan Petrescu
Erland Johnsen
Bjarne Goldbaek
Tore Andre Flo
Can you tell us which one of these Liverpool players is Stig Inge Bjornebye?
Do you recognise this member of the Southampton squad of 1995-96?
PA
Ken Monkou
Richard Hall
Paul Tisdale
Mark Walters
Who’s the Blackburn Rovers player scoring against Crystal Palace during their title-winning 1994-95 campaign?
PA
Mark Atkins
Tony Gale
Paul Warhurst
Jeff Kenna
Can you pick out QPR’s Clive Wilson here?
This fella joined Everton in 1999. What’s his name?
PA
Stephen Hughes
John Oster
Joe-Max Moore
Idan Tal
Who is this Norwegian goalkeeper in action for Tottenham Hotspur?
PA
Erik Thorstvedt
Frode Grodas
Espen Baardsen
Hans Segers
These four players were all with Middlesbrough, but which one of them is Gianluca Festa?
Who’s the World Cup semi-finalist on the left playing for Sheffield Wednesday?
PA
Roland Nilsson
Pontus Kaamark
Klas Ingesson
Stefan Schwarz
Do you know the name of this Leicester City player?
PA
Andy Impey
Julian Joachim
Franz Carr
Frank Sinclair
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Manchester United
You obviously enjoyed the 90s.
You scored out of !
Newcastle United
You had your moments but couldn’t quite go all the way.
You scored out of !
Everton
Not bad, but not great either.
You scored out of !
Swindon Town
You really struggle at the highest level.
The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!
Be First to Comment