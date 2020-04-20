Quiz: How much do you know about the 1920s?

Test yourself on events from a century ago.
A GLOBAL PANDEMIC, economic uncertainty and the popularity of Sinn Féin all have a familiar feel about them.
In fact, we’ve been here before. A century ago, Eamonn De Valera’s party was the most popular in the country when the Spanish Flu outbreak struck, while the end of the decade was also marked by history’s worst economic crisis.
How much else do you know about the 1920s? Take our quiz and find out.
What nickname was given to the decade?
The Roaring Twenties
The Soaring Twenties
The Warring Twenties
The Boring Twenties
The 1920s were a tumultuous decade for Ireland. What year was the island partitioned?
1920
1921
1922
1923
John Logie Baird invented and demonstrated which piece of technology during the 1920s?
The colour television
The electric razor
Frozen food
Sliced bread
What year did BBC radio begin broadcasting in the UK?
1920
1921
1922
1923
Which of the following artistic movements did not span the 1920s?
Art Deco
Dadism
Surrealism
Neo-Romanticism
The first animated short film by Walt Disney, featuring Mickey Mouse, was released in 1928. What was it called?
Steamboat Willie
Sailboat Mickey
Schooner Johnny
Catamaran Paddy
What year did Benito Mussolini become Prime Minister of Italy?
1922
1923
1924
1925
Charles Lindbergh became the first person to fly solo across the Atlantic Ocean in 1927. He started in New York, but where did he land?
London
Paris
Rome
Clifden
Which country gave all women the right to vote in 1928?
Ireland
The United States
The United Kingdom
New Zealand
29 October, 1929 brought a stock market crash that eventually led to the Great Depression. What was the day better known as?
Black Tuesday
Black Friday
Bloody Sunday
Blue Monday
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
What are ewe doing!?
Baaaaad
You scored out of !
Turtley Awful
Shell of a bad effort
You scored out of !
Fintastic
That went swimmingly
You scored out of !
Clever Cat
Almost purr-fect
You scored out of !
Top Dog
Pawsitively perfect