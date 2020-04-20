Quiz: How much do you know about the 1920s?

Test yourself on events from a century ago.

A GLOBAL PANDEMIC, economic uncertainty and the popularity of Sinn Féin all have a familiar feel about them.

In fact, we’ve been here before. A century ago, Eamonn De Valera’s party was the most popular in the country when the Spanish Flu outbreak struck, while the end of the decade was also marked by history’s worst economic crisis.

How much else do you know about the 1920s? Take our quiz and find out.

What nickname was given to the decade?
The Roaring Twenties
The Soaring Twenties

The Warring Twenties
The Boring Twenties

The 1920s were a tumultuous decade for Ireland. What year was the island partitioned?
1920
1921

1922
1923

John Logie Baird invented and demonstrated which piece of technology during the 1920s?
The colour television
The electric razor

Frozen food
Sliced bread

What year did BBC radio begin broadcasting in the UK?
1920
1921

1922
1923

Which of the following artistic movements did not span the 1920s?
Art Deco
Dadism

Surrealism
Neo-Romanticism

The first animated short film by Walt Disney, featuring Mickey Mouse, was released in 1928. What was it called?
Steamboat Willie
Sailboat Mickey

Schooner Johnny
Catamaran Paddy

What year did Benito Mussolini become Prime Minister of Italy?
1922
1923

1924
1925

Charles Lindbergh became the first person to fly solo across the Atlantic Ocean in 1927. He started in New York, but where did he land?
London
Paris

Rome
Clifden

Which country gave all women the right to vote in 1928?
Ireland
The United States

The United Kingdom
New Zealand

29 October, 1929 brought a stock market crash that eventually led to the Great Depression. What was the day better known as?
Black Tuesday
Black Friday

Bloody Sunday
Blue Monday


