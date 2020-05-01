Quiz: How much do you know about the career of John O’Shea?

In 1998 he helped Ireland to win the U16 European Championships. Who did they defeat in the final? INPHO Italy Spain Scotland Germany

At which Belgian club did he have a loan spell in 2001? INPHO Standard Liege Charleroi Royal Antwerp Anderlecht

He made his senior debut for Ireland in an August 2001 friendly at Lansdowne Road. Who were the opposition? INPHO Russia Denmark Nigeria Croatia

He’s often lauded for nutmegging which Real Madrid star during a Champions League quarter-final tie in 2003? PA Ronaldo Luis Figo Zinedine Zidane Roberto Carlos

Against which team did he once play in goal during a Premier League game? PA Everton Reading Bolton Wanderers Tottenham Hotspur

Do you remember the Arsenal goalkeeper he lobbed to seal a 4-2 win for Manchester United at Highbury? PA Manuel Almunia David Seaman Jens Lehmann Richard Wright

In what season did he score a vital stoppage-time winner against Liverpool en route to claiming one of his five Premier League medals? INPHO 2002-03 2006-07 2008-09 2010-11

Can you name the Sunderland manager who signed him from Manchester United? PA Roy Keane Steve Bruce Gus Poyet Martin O’Neill

Of his 119 senior international caps, how many were earned at major tournaments? (World Cup or European Championship) PA 4 5 6 7