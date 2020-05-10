Quiz: How much do you know about the National Ploughing Championships?

This year’s event was officially cancelled yesterday.
THE ORGANISERS OF the National Ploughing Championships yesterday announced that this year’s event has been cancelled.
The 89th championships were due to take place in Carlow from 15-17 September, but have been postponed until next year instead.
So, with that news, let’s test your knowledge of the Championships.
Let’s start off relatively easy… What county were last year’s Championships held?
Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Co Laois
Co Kildare
Co Carlow
Co Westmeath
What year were the first official National Ploughing Championships held?
Julien Behal/PA Images
1931
1955
1913
1901
And where were the first National Ploughing Championships held?
Julien Behal/PA Images
Athenry, Co Galway
Athy, Co Kildare
Killarney, Co Kerry
Thurles, Co Tipperary
What prayer was voted Ireland’s favourite by visitors to last year’s National Ploughing Championships?
Our Father
Apostles’ Creed
Hail Mary
O Angel of God
What year did Ireland win its first World Title at the World Ploughing Championships?
Sebastian Gollnow/PA Images
2019
1964
1978
2000
Which storm caused a day of the National Ploughing Championships in 2018 to be cancelled?
Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
Storm Ophelia
Storm Emma
Storm Doris
Storm Ali
What month of the year are the National Ploughing Championships traditionally held?
Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
July
August
September
October
Two officials from Bord Bia were confronted by a group of farmers at the National Ploughing Championships last year. What were they challenged over?
The cost of butter
Irish meat being processed in the UK
The lack of breakfast rolls at the event
The fodder crisis
And finally… which famous face said he had the ‘best ride I’ve ever had’ on an amusement ride at the 2015 National Ploughing Championships?
RTÉ
Marty Morrissey
Danny Healy Rae
Leo Varadkar
Ivan Yates
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Top Dog
Pawsitively perfect!
You scored out of !
Clever cat!
Almost purrfect.
You scored out of !
Fintastic
Flippin’ good!
You scored out of !
What are ewe doing!?
Baaaaaaaaaad.
You scored out of !
Turtley awful
Shell of a bad effort.
Be First to Comment