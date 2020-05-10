 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Quiz: How much do you know about the National Ploughing Championships?

By Denis Bedoya on May 10, 2020

This year’s event was officially cancelled yesterday.

THE ORGANISERS OF the National Ploughing Championships yesterday announced that this year’s event has been cancelled. 

The 89th championships were due to take place in Carlow from 15-17 September, but have been postponed until next year instead.

So, with that news, let’s test your knowledge of the Championships. 

Let’s start off relatively easy… What county were last year’s Championships held?

Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Co Laois
Co Kildare

Co Carlow
Co Westmeath

What year were the first official National Ploughing Championships held?

Julien Behal/PA Images

1931
1955

1913
1901

And where were the first National Ploughing Championships held?

Julien Behal/PA Images

Athenry, Co Galway
Athy, Co Kildare

Killarney, Co Kerry
Thurles, Co Tipperary

What prayer was voted Ireland’s favourite by visitors to last year’s National Ploughing Championships?
Our Father
Apostles’ Creed

Hail Mary
O Angel of God

What year did Ireland win its first World Title at the World Ploughing Championships?

Sebastian Gollnow/PA Images

2019
1964

1978
2000

Which storm caused a day of the National Ploughing Championships in 2018 to be cancelled?

Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

Storm Ophelia
Storm Emma

Storm Doris
Storm Ali

What month of the year are the National Ploughing Championships traditionally held?

Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

July
August

September
October

Two officials from Bord Bia were confronted by a group of farmers at the National Ploughing Championships last year. What were they challenged over?
The cost of butter
Irish meat being processed in the UK

The lack of breakfast rolls at the event
The fodder crisis

And finally… which famous face said he had the ‘best ride I’ve ever had’ on an amusement ride at the 2015 National Ploughing Championships?

RTÉ

Marty Morrissey
Danny Healy Rae

Leo Varadkar
Ivan Yates


Answer all the questions to see your result!

You scored out of !
Top Dog
Pawsitively perfect!

Share your result:

Share

Tweet

You scored out of !
Clever cat!
Almost purrfect.

Share your result:

Share

Tweet

You scored out of !
Fintastic
Flippin’ good!

Share your result:

Share

Tweet

You scored out of !
What are ewe doing!?
Baaaaaaaaaad.

Share your result:

Share

Tweet

You scored out of !
Turtley awful
Shell of a bad effort.

Share your result:

Share

Tweet

Published in News Summary

Denis Bedoya
Denis Bedoya

More from News SummaryMore posts in News Summary »

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *