Quiz: How much do you know about time?

The time is now.
THE CLOCKS GO forward tonight, so we’ll all be losing an hour of sleep.
But how many of these chronological questions will you get?
In Cinderella, what time was the fairy godmother’s spell broken?
Disney
11.59 pm
12.00 am
12.01 am
03.00 am
Complete the name of Stephen Hawking’s best-selling book about cosmology, A ___ ___ ___ Time
PA Images
Simple Guide to
Long Journey into
Brief History of
Look Back in
What was the GMT time when Neil Armstrong set foot on the moon?
Wikimedia
7.34 pm
12.42 am
02.56 am
9.08 am
Turn Back Time was Aqua’s third number one single in 1998, but what Gwyneth Paltrow film did it feature in?
Youtube/Aqua
Shakespeare in Love
Emma
The Talented Mr. Ripley
Sliding Doors
If a game goes to extra-time in the men’s Senior All Ireland in hurling or football, how many extra minutes are played?
PA Images
10 minutes
20 minutes
30 minutes
35 minutes
A ‘stitch in time’ saves what?
Wikimedia
A dime
Nine
Crime
Mine
The Subway station at Times Square in New York is at what street?
Wikimedia
26th
35th
42nd
51st
What was the name of the clock enthusiast who told the 2009 Late Late Toy Show that he wanted to be a horologist?
RTÉ
John Joe
John Paul
Sean Paul
Mickey Joe
The current Time Person of the Year Greta Thunberg is from what country?
PA Images
Norway
Sweden
Denmark
Finland
Which of these actors has NOT played the time-traveling Dr. Who in the long-running BBC series?
Wikimedia
Jodie Whittaker
Benedict Cumberbatch
Matt Smith
Peter Capaldi
Answer all the questions to see your result!
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
Top of the class!
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
B
Lovely result
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
C
‘I’ll take it’
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
D
You just about scraped it!
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
F
Your time is up