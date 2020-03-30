Quiz: How much do you know about time?

The time is now.

THE CLOCKS GO forward tonight, so we’ll all be losing an hour of sleep.

But how many of these chronological questions will you get?

In Cinderella, what time was the fairy godmother’s spell broken?

Disney

11.59 pm
12.00 am

12.01 am
03.00 am

Complete the name of Stephen Hawking’s best-selling book about cosmology, A ___ ___ ___ Time

PA Images

Simple Guide to
Long Journey into

Brief History of
Look Back in

What was the GMT time when Neil Armstrong set foot on the moon?

Wikimedia

7.34 pm
12.42 am

02.56 am
9.08 am

Turn Back Time was Aqua’s third number one single in 1998, but what Gwyneth Paltrow film did it feature in?

Youtube/Aqua

Shakespeare in Love
Emma

The Talented Mr. Ripley
Sliding Doors

If a game goes to extra-time in the men’s Senior All Ireland in hurling or football, how many extra minutes are played?

PA Images

10 minutes
20 minutes

30 minutes
35 minutes

A ‘stitch in time’ saves what?

Wikimedia

A dime
Nine

Crime
Mine

The Subway station at Times Square in New York is at what street?

Wikimedia

26th
35th

42nd
51st

What was the name of the clock enthusiast who told the 2009 Late Late Toy Show that he wanted to be a horologist?

RTÉ

John Joe
John Paul

Sean Paul
Mickey Joe

The current Time Person of the Year Greta Thunberg is from what country?

PA Images

Norway
Sweden

Denmark
Finland

Which of these actors has NOT played the time-traveling Dr. Who in the long-running BBC series?

Wikimedia

Jodie Whittaker
Benedict Cumberbatch

Matt Smith
Peter Capaldi


