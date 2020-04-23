Quiz: How well do you know 1990s Irish rock?

Cast your mind back.
IT’S BEEN AN up and down week for Irish music and Irish rock in particular.
Summer concerts this year were effectively banned but at the weekend Zombie by The Cranberries hit a billion on Youtube. Glen Hansard also turned 50.
But how much do you know about the 90s rock scene in Ireland?
When The Frames were founded in 1990, which Irish director was their bassist?
Neil Jordan
John Carney
Terry George
Lenny Abrahamson
Also in 1990, the intro to Put ‘Em Under Pressure was based on the guitar from Dearg Doom, a song by which Irish celtic rock group?
PA Images
Horslips
Planxty
The Pogues
Moving Hearts
Which member of U2 produced Put ‘Em Under Pressure?
Bono
The Edge
Larry Mullen
Adam Clayton
Speaking of U2, what was the band’s first album of the decade?
RollingNews.ie
Rattle and Hum
Achtung Baby
Zooropa
Pop
How many top 10 albums did The Cranberries have in the United States?
0
1
2
3
Complete the lyric: ‘When the talking’s over….’
Wikimedia
And the band has gone
And the sun has shone
All the crowd have gone
And my love is gone
After being sacked by The Pogues Shane McGowan formed a new band, what were they called?
The Popes
The Rogues
The Lads
The Fish
Which Northern Irish metal band is known for having a question mark in their name?
Pint?
Freedom?
Therapy?
Ride?
In which venue did Oasis play their first gig in Ireland in 1994? (They’re not strictly Irish but Whatever)
Rollingnews.ie
The Point
The Tivoli
The Olympia
Millstreet
Stuck Together With God’s Glue was a 1990 album by which Irish band?
U2
Something Happens
A House
Stiff Little Fingers
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
A
Top of the class!
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
B
Lovely result
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
C
‘I’ll take it’
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
D
You just about scraped it!
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
F
Not your day