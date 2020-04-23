Quiz: How well do you know 1990s Irish rock?

Cast your mind back.

IT’S BEEN AN up and down week for Irish music and Irish rock in particular.

Summer concerts this year were effectively banned but at the weekend Zombie by The Cranberries hit a billion on Youtube. Glen Hansard also turned 50. 

But how much do you know about the 90s rock scene in Ireland?

When The Frames were founded in 1990, which Irish director was their bassist?
Neil Jordan
John Carney

Terry George
Lenny Abrahamson

Also in 1990, the intro to Put ‘Em Under Pressure was based on the guitar from Dearg Doom, a song by which Irish celtic rock group?

PA Images

Horslips
Planxty

The Pogues
Moving Hearts

Which member of U2 produced Put ‘Em Under Pressure?
Bono
The Edge

Larry Mullen
Adam Clayton

Speaking of U2, what was the band’s first album of the decade?

RollingNews.ie

Rattle and Hum
Achtung Baby

Zooropa
Pop

How many top 10 albums did The Cranberries have in the United States?
0
1

2
3

Complete the lyric: ‘When the talking’s over….’

Wikimedia

And the band has gone
And the sun has shone

All the crowd have gone
And my love is gone

After being sacked by The Pogues Shane McGowan formed a new band, what were they called?
The Popes
The Rogues

The Lads
The Fish

Which Northern Irish metal band is known for having a question mark in their name?
Pint?
Freedom?

Therapy?
Ride?

In which venue did Oasis play their first gig in Ireland in 1994? (They’re not strictly Irish but Whatever)

Rollingnews.ie

The Point
The Tivoli

The Olympia
Millstreet

Stuck Together With God’s Glue was a 1990 album by which Irish band?
U2
Something Happens

A House
Stiff Little Fingers


