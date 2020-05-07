Quiz: How well do you know Ben Affleck’s films?

A good friend of his is spending the Covid-19 crisis in Dalkey, but how well do you know his films?
TWO PEOPLE CO-OWN Pearl Street Films, a movie production company based in California.
One of them is spending the Covid-19 pandemic in the environs of south Dublin suburb Dalkey. The other is Ben Affleck.
Seeing as we did one on Matt last month, now’s Ben’s turn.
In which well-known coming-of-age film does he play the bully Fred O’Bannion?
Stand By Me
Dazed and Confused
The Breakfast Club
Clueless
As well as acting, what other credit did Affleck have in the film Good Will Hunting?
Producer
Director
Editor
Writer
What film is he in with Matt Damon here?
Good Will Hunting
Forces of Nature
Dogma
Mallrats
What about here?
Changing Lanes
Paycheck
The Sum of All Fears
Jersey Girl
I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing was an iconic song from his film Armageddon. Which band is it from?
Aerosmith
Bon Jovi
Guns N’ Roses
AC/DC
In the late 2000s, Affleck moved to behind the camera and went on to direct a number of successful films. Which of these did he direct first?
Argo
The Town
Gone Baby Gone
Live By Night
Which of these did Argo NOT win at the Oscars?
Best Picture
Best Director
Best Adapted Screenplay
Best Film Editing
Who plays his wife in the 2014 thriller Gone Girl?
Keira Knightley
Carey Mulligan
Amy Adams
Rosamund Pike
What was the name of the much-derided comedy he co-starred in with then-girlfriend Jennifer Lopez in 2003?
Gigli
Elektra
Hitch
Bounce
What was the first film he appeared as Batman in?
Batman vs Superman: World’s Greatest Heroes
Batman and Superman: Just Good Pals
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Mediocrity
