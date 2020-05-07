 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Quiz: How well do you know Ben Affleck’s films?

By Denis Bedoya on May 7, 2020

A good friend of his is spending the Covid-19 crisis in Dalkey, but how well do you know his films?

TWO PEOPLE CO-OWN Pearl Street Films, a movie production company based in California.

One of them is spending the Covid-19 pandemic in the environs of south Dublin suburb Dalkey. The other is Ben Affleck.

Seeing as we did one on Matt last month, now’s Ben’s turn. 

In which well-known coming-of-age film does he play the bully Fred O’Bannion?

Stand By Me
Dazed and Confused

The Breakfast Club
Clueless

As well as acting, what other credit did Affleck have in the film Good Will Hunting?

Producer
Director

Editor
Writer

What film is he in with Matt Damon here?

Good Will Hunting
Forces of Nature

Dogma
Mallrats

What about here?

Changing Lanes
Paycheck

The Sum of All Fears
Jersey Girl

I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing was an iconic song from his film Armageddon. Which band is it from?

Aerosmith
Bon Jovi

Guns N’ Roses
AC/DC

In the late 2000s, Affleck moved to behind the camera and went on to direct a number of successful films. Which of these did he direct first?

Argo
The Town

Gone Baby Gone
Live By Night

Which of these did Argo NOT win at the Oscars?

Best Picture
Best Director

Best Adapted Screenplay
Best Film Editing

Who plays his wife in the 2014 thriller Gone Girl?

Keira Knightley
Carey Mulligan

Amy Adams
Rosamund Pike

What was the name of the much-derided comedy he co-starred in with then-girlfriend Jennifer Lopez in 2003?

Gigli
Elektra

Hitch
Bounce

What was the first film he appeared as Batman in?

Batman vs Superman: World’s Greatest Heroes
Batman and Superman: Just Good Pals

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Mediocrity


