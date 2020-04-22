Quiz: How well do you know breads from around the world?

Do you know the rye answer?
DO YOU KNOW your blaa from your baguette? Your focaccia from your flatbread?
With everyone staying in their homes more than ever before, baking has become the hobby of choice for many – making flour the in-demand item of the moment.
Still, man cannot live on soda bread alone. And maybe the time is right to test your knowledge of all things bready.
First off. Where in the world would you find a blaa?
Wicklow
Waterford
Worcestershire
Williamsburg
Complete this famous phrase from Marie Antoinette: Qu’ils mangent de la….
Croissant
Boxty
Brioche
Cake
Which religion is challah associated with?
Jewish
Islam
Hinduism
Buddhism
What country is typically associated with the origin of naan bread?
India
Nepal
Iran
Brazil
Ciabatta is a traditional Italian bread. But when does the most common version today date from?
17th century
1890s
1980s
1950s
Where would you find cornbread?
America
Canada
Brazil
Mexico
Where would you commonly find injera?
Egypt
Ethiopia
Guyana
Malawi
Where would you discover Shaobing?
Japan
China
Mongolia
Georgia
If you were looking for some oval-shaped, sourdough flatbread called sangak, where would you find it?
Libya
Turkey
Hong Kong
Iran
If you were using Lactobacillus sanfranciscensis, what bread would you be making?
Pretzel
Marraqueta
Bagels
Sourdough
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Top Dog!
You scored out of !
Clever Cat!
You scored out of !
Fintastic!
You scored out of !
What are ewe doing!?
You scored out of !
Turtley Awful!