Quiz: How well do you know breads from around the world?

Do you know the rye answer?

DO YOU KNOW your blaa from your baguette? Your focaccia from your flatbread?

With everyone staying in their homes more than ever before, baking has become the hobby of choice for many – making flour the in-demand item of the moment. 

Still, man cannot live on soda bread alone. And maybe the time is right to test your knowledge of all things bready. 

First off. Where in the world would you find a blaa?

Wicklow
Waterford

Worcestershire
Williamsburg

Complete this famous phrase from Marie Antoinette: Qu’ils mangent de la….

Croissant
Boxty

Brioche
Cake

Which religion is challah associated with?

Jewish
Islam

Hinduism
Buddhism

What country is typically associated with the origin of naan bread?

India
Nepal

Iran
Brazil

Ciabatta is a traditional Italian bread. But when does the most common version today date from?

17th century
1890s

1980s
1950s

Where would you find cornbread?

America
Canada

Brazil
Mexico

Where would you commonly find injera?

Egypt
Ethiopia

Guyana
Malawi

Where would you discover Shaobing?

Japan
China

Mongolia
Georgia

If you were looking for some oval-shaped, sourdough flatbread called sangak, where would you find it?

Libya
Turkey

Hong Kong
Iran

If you were using Lactobacillus sanfranciscensis, what bread would you be making?

Pretzel
Marraqueta

Bagels
Sourdough


