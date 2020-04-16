Quiz: How well do you know Leonardo da Vinci?

1. Where in Italy was he born? Shutterstock Vinci Turin Praiano Saint Peter’s Square

2. Which artist was his mentor? Wikimedia Andrea Mantegna Andrea del Verrocchio Andrea del Sarto Andrea Corr

3. In which decade did he paint The Last Supper? Wikimedia 1480-89 1490-99 1500-09 1510-19

4. Who was the subject of the Mona Lisa? Wikimedia Lisa Gherardini Lisa Bianchi Lisa Esposito Lisa Kudrow

5. Da Vinci drew many versions of a precursor to the modern-day helicopter. What was this one called? Wikimedia The Aerial Machine The Aerial Screw The Aerial Device The Eircode

6. Name this painting. Wikimedia Virgin of the Rocks Virgin of the Sea Virgin of the Mountains Virgin of the Atlantic

7. How much did his painting Salvator Mundi sell for at an auction in 2017? Wikimedia $150 million $250 million $350 million $450 million

8. Name this drawing. Shutterstock Venetian man Vitruvian man Vesuvian man Your man, you know the fella

9. Who was the subject of this painting? Shutterstock Ginevra de’ Benci Gina de Rossi Ginniver Romano Giannina Milady Gibelli