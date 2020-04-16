Quiz: How well do you know Leonardo da Vinci?

It’s his birthday.

LEONARDO DA VINCI was born on this date, 15 April, in 1452.

In honour of his birthday, let’s see how much you know about the famous artist and engineer. 

1. Where in Italy was he born?

Vinci

Turin

Praiano
Saint Peter’s Square

2. Which artist was his mentor?

Andrea Mantegna 
Andrea del Verrocchio

Andrea del Sarto 
Andrea Corr 

3. In which decade did he paint The Last Supper?

1480-89
1490-99

1500-09
1510-19

4. Who was the subject of the Mona Lisa?

Lisa Gherardini
Lisa Bianchi

Lisa Esposito
Lisa Kudrow 

5. Da Vinci drew many versions of a precursor to the modern-day helicopter. What was this one called?

The Aerial Machine
The Aerial Screw 

The Aerial Device
The Eircode 

6. Name this painting.

Virgin of the Rocks
Virgin of the Sea

Virgin of the Mountains 
Virgin of the Atlantic 

7. How much did his painting Salvator Mundi sell for at an auction in 2017?

$150 million
$250 million

$350 million 
$450 million

8. Name this drawing.

Venetian man 
Vitruvian man

Vesuvian man

Your man, you know the fella

9. Who was the subject of this painting?

Ginevra de’ Benci
Gina de Rossi

Ginniver Romano
Giannina Milady Gibelli

10. On what date did he die?

2 May 1517
2 May 1519

2 May 1521 
2 May 1999


