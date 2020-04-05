Quiz: How well do you know Lord of the Rings?

One ring to rule them all…
IF YOU WANT to spend some of your free time binging on a box set or a series of films, the Lord of the Rings trilogy will more than tick that box.
It’s almost 20 years (!) since the first installment came out and the films still hold up well today.
But how well can you remember those 10 hours + of cinema?
Let’s have a look.
In the first film, what was the name of the farmer who got very angry when Merry and Pippin stole his crops?
New Line Cinema/Youtube
Farmer Cotton
Farmer Maggot
Farmer Bobbin
Farmer Jack
After meeting the Hobbits, which hill does Aragorn bring them to on the way to Rivendell?
New Line Cinema/Youtube
Weathertop
Caradhras
The Lonely Mountain
Erebor
Whose tomb does the Fellowship discover in the depth of the Mines of Moria before they’re attacked by orcs?
New Line Cinema/Youtube
Bombur
Dwalin
Balin
Thorin
What’s the name of the unfortunate soul killed by Smeagol (later called Gollum) after he finds the Ring in a river?
New Line Cinema/Youtube
Feagol
Leagol
Deagol
Seagull
What’s the capital of Rohan, where King Theoden rules from his Golden Hall?
New Line Cinema/Youtube
Helm’s Deep
Westfold
Isengard
Edoras
This poor lad leads a battalion of Elves to Helm’s Deep where they meet a grim end. What’s his name?
New Line Cinema/Youtube
Lindir
Haldir
Gildor
Elrond
Finish the line from Theoden’s rousing speech before the Riders of Rohan made their charge. “Ride now, ride now, ride! Ride for ruin and the world’s ending… ?”
New Line Cinema/Youtube
Glory! Glory! Glory!
Rohan! Rohan! Rohan!
Honour! Honour! Honour!
Death! Death! Death!
At Helm’s Deep, Gimli and Legolas compete with each other for who can kill the most orcs. Who wins?
New Line Cinema/Youtube
Gimli
Legolas
What does Eowyn proclaim before killing that wretched Witch King in battle?
New Line Cinema/Youtube
I told you you’d pay
I am no man
You look upon a woman
You’re an awful ghoul
In the books, how many kids does Sam Gamgee end up having?
New Line Cinema/Youtube
3
7
9
13
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Top Dog
You got it spot on
You scored out of !
Clever cat
Almost purrfect!
You scored out of !
Fintastic
Good job
You scored out of !
What are ewe doing?
Baaaaaaaad
You scored out of !
Turtely awful
A shell of a bad effort