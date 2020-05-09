Quiz: How well do you know the career of Sean O’Rourke?

The broadcaster retired from RTÉ today after 31 years at the station.
SEAN O’ROURKE retired from RTÉ today and if you were listening to the radio you would have heard warm tributes, fond reminiscences and – most importantly of all – some final examples of his skill as an interviewer.
“I’ve had an absolute ball – daily interviews, debates, elections, referendums, a memorable encounter with the Donald in Doonbeg… some great music and song, and the odd bit of hand-to-hand studio combat,” O’Rourke said himself.
Seven years in his 10am RTÉ Radio One slot and 31 years at the station – but how well do you know the life and career of the towering broadcaster?
Which one of these people did Sean O’Rourke interview on his final show?
Bono
Dr Tony Holohan
Daniel O’Donnell
Enya
Where is Sean from?
RollingNews.ie
Knock
Thurles
Portlaoise
Ennis
Which ‘gate’ provided a memorable Sean O’Rourke interview?
RollingNews.ie
Watergate
Horsegate
‘Swing-gate’
Maria-gate
“Do all these jokes people make about your XXX, do they bother you?” – what did O’Rourke ask Donald Trump about back in 2014?
PA Images
Politics
Hair
Tan
Failed business exploits
Where did O’Rourke begin his career?
Shutterstock
Evening Echo
Irish Independent
Limerick Leader
Connacht Tribune
“You really were a slow learner” – whose driving skills was Sean O’Rourke describing in 2018?
RollingNews.ie
Gavin Duffy
Ryan Tubridy
Mary Harney
Gerry Adams
Which politician did O’Rourke describe as “one hell of a dirty fighter”?
RollingNews.ie
Leo Varadkar
Charlie Haughey
Willie O’Dea
Mary Hanafin
Where did Sean O’Rourke say he was when news broke that Pat Kenny was leaving RTÉ to join Newstalk?
RollingNews.ie
Galway Races
Barcelona
National Ploughing Championships
The Fleadh
“It’s a good thing to take out the odd rat” – which politician said this in an interview with Sean O’Rourke in 1996?
RollingNews.ie
Dick Spring
John Bruton
Enda Kenny
Charlie McCreevy
As of February 2020, how many daily listeners did Today with Sean O’Rourke have?
RollingNews.ie
309,000
323,000
224,000
321,000
Sean O’Rourke, Mary Wilson and Joe Duffy back in 2013.
