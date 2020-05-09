Quiz: How well do you know the career of Sean O’Rourke?

SEAN O’ROURKE retired from RTÉ today and if you were listening to the radio you would have heard warm tributes, fond reminiscences and – most importantly of all – some final examples of his skill as an interviewer.

“I’ve had an absolute ball – daily interviews, debates, elections, referendums, a memorable encounter with the Donald in Doonbeg… some great music and song, and the odd bit of hand-to-hand studio combat,” O’Rourke said himself.

Seven years in his 10am RTÉ Radio One slot and 31 years at the station – but how well do you know the life and career of the towering broadcaster?