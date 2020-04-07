Quiz: How well do you know the James Bond films?

Put your knowledge to the test.

YESTERDAY, FORMER BOND girl Honor Blackman sadly died aged 94. 

She had played the iconic role of Pussy Galore in the 1964 James Bond film Goldfinger, featuring Sean Connery in the title role. 

In terms of new releases, the latest Bond installment No Time To Die has been delayed by seven months due to Covid-19. It is set to come out later this year. 

In the meantime, let’s take a look back to see how well you know the man with a licence to kill. 

How many actors have played James Bond on the big screen?

6
9

7
12

What secret service agency does 007 work for?

N17
MI8

MI5
MI6

How many released films have ‘die(s)’ in the title?

3
4

7
2

What is Pussy Galore’s job in Goldfinger?

Secret agent
Actress

Personal pilot
Civil servant

Who was the first actor to play M?

Bernard Lee
Judi Dench

Robert Brown
Ralph Fiennes

What is Major Boothroyd better known as?

James Bond
M

Felix Leiter
Q

In which film did Maud Adams play the title role?

Moonraker
Spectre

Octopussy
Dr No

Which of these quips were never said by Bond?

I admit killing you would be a pleasure.
Now there’s a name to die for.

A martini. Stirred, not shaken.
Do you mind if my friend sits this one out? She’s just dead.

What is Goldeneye’s title based on?

It was author Ian Fleming’s nickname for his wife.
It rhymes with ‘time to die’.

Director of the film Martin Campbell was advised it would become ‘iconic’.
It was the name of Ian Fleming’s house in Jamaica where he wrote the novels.

Which actor wore a hairpiece when playing Bond?
Sean Connery
Pierce Brosnan

Daniel Craig
Roger Moore


Honor Blackman with Sean Connery in Goldfinger.

