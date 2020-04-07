Quiz: How well do you know the James Bond films?

YESTERDAY, FORMER BOND girl Honor Blackman sadly died aged 94.

She had played the iconic role of Pussy Galore in the 1964 James Bond film Goldfinger, featuring Sean Connery in the title role.

In terms of new releases, the latest Bond installment No Time To Die has been delayed by seven months due to Covid-19. It is set to come out later this year.

In the meantime, let’s take a look back to see how well you know the man with a licence to kill.