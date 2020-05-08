Quiz: How well do you know the songs of Christy Moore?

Riiiiide on….
CHRISTY MOORE IS 75 years old today.
Once named as Ireland’s greatest living musician, his records and CDs are in homes all across the country. But how much do you know about his back catalogue and the songs he’s famous for singing?
Here’s Christy from Reeling in the Years 1969, playing live on RTÉ’s Ballad Sheet. But what song is he performing?
RTÉ
Well Below the Valley
James Larkin
Veronica
The Two Conneeleys
Complete the line at the start of Missing You: ‘In nineteen hundred and……..’
Sixty-six
Seventy-six
Eighty-six
Ninety-six
In Lisdoonvarna, what is Christy’s cousin doing?
Potholing
Surfing
Mountain climbing
Building sandcastles
How are the horse’s eyes described in Jimmy McCarthy’s Ride On?
Bright and seen
Mild and green
Wide and green
Wild and green
Featured on Christy’s 1984 album Ride On, Back Home in Derry was written in the Maze Prison by whom?
Gerry Adams
Francis Hughes
Bobby Sands
Martin McGuinness
Who did Joxer dream were ‘certainly to play’ against England in Stuttgart?
PA Images
Bonner, Whelan and McGrath
Morris, Galvin and McGrath
Moran, Whelan and McGrath
Moran, Houghton and McGrath
How many fishermen raving are there in the opening song to Christy’s album Burning Times?
15
16
17
18
What is the final song on Christy’s 1994 album Live at the Point?
Wikimedia
Nancy Spain
Well Below the Valley
Fairytale of New York
Cliffs of Doonen
In Martin Egan’s song, which bishop does Christy say ‘never used his brakes at all’?
Bishop Diarmuid Martin
Bishop Eamon Martin
Bishop Eamon Casey
Bishop Leonard Brennan
What will Christy’s Little Honda 50 do ‘on a windy day’?
PA Images
120
150
160
170
Answer all the questions to see your result!
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
A
Top of the class!
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
B
Lovely result
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
C
‘I’ll take it’
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
D
You just about scraped it!
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
F
More reading needed
Be First to Comment