Quiz: How well do you know the songs of Christy Moore?

By Denis Bedoya on May 8, 2020

Riiiiide on….

CHRISTY MOORE IS 75 years old today.

Once named as Ireland’s greatest living musician, his records and CDs are in homes all across the country. But how much do you know about his back catalogue and the songs he’s famous for singing?

Here’s Christy from Reeling in the Years 1969, playing live on RTÉ’s Ballad Sheet. But what song is he performing?

RTÉ

Well Below the Valley
James Larkin

Veronica
The Two Conneeleys

Complete the line at the start of Missing You: ‘In nineteen hundred and……..’
Sixty-six
Seventy-six

Eighty-six
Ninety-six

In Lisdoonvarna, what is Christy’s cousin doing?
Potholing
Surfing

Mountain climbing
Building sandcastles

How are the horse’s eyes described in Jimmy McCarthy’s Ride On?
Bright and seen
Mild and green

Wide and green
Wild and green

Featured on Christy’s 1984 album Ride On, Back Home in Derry was written in the Maze Prison by whom?
Gerry Adams
Francis Hughes

Bobby Sands
Martin McGuinness

Who did Joxer dream were ‘certainly to play’ against England in Stuttgart?

PA Images

Bonner, Whelan and McGrath

Morris, Galvin and McGrath

Moran, Whelan and McGrath
Moran, Houghton and McGrath

How many fishermen raving are there in the opening song to Christy’s album Burning Times?
15
16

17
18

What is the final song on Christy’s 1994 album Live at the Point?

Wikimedia

Nancy Spain
Well Below the Valley

Fairytale of New York
Cliffs of Doonen

In Martin Egan’s song, which bishop does Christy say ‘never used his brakes at all’?
Bishop Diarmuid Martin
Bishop Eamon Martin

Bishop Eamon Casey
Bishop Leonard Brennan

What will Christy’s Little Honda 50 do ‘on a windy day’?

PA Images

120
150

160
170


