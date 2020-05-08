Quiz: How well do you know the songs of Christy Moore?

Here’s Christy from Reeling in the Years 1969, playing live on RTÉ’s Ballad Sheet. But what song is he performing? RTÉ Well Below the Valley James Larkin Veronica The Two Conneeleys

Complete the line at the start of Missing You: ‘In nineteen hundred and……..’ Sixty-six Seventy-six Eighty-six Ninety-six

In Lisdoonvarna, what is Christy’s cousin doing? Potholing Surfing Mountain climbing Building sandcastles

How are the horse’s eyes described in Jimmy McCarthy’s Ride On? Bright and seen Mild and green Wide and green Wild and green

Featured on Christy’s 1984 album Ride On, Back Home in Derry was written in the Maze Prison by whom? Gerry Adams Francis Hughes Bobby Sands Martin McGuinness

Who did Joxer dream were 'certainly to play' against England in Stuttgart? Bonner, Whelan and McGrath Morris, Galvin and McGrath Moran, Whelan and McGrath Moran, Houghton and McGrath

How many fishermen raving are there in the opening song to Christy’s album Burning Times? 15 16 17 18

What is the final song on Christy's 1994 album Live at the Point? Nancy Spain Well Below the Valley Fairytale of New York Cliffs of Doonen

In Martin Egan’s song, which bishop does Christy say ‘never used his brakes at all’? Bishop Diarmuid Martin Bishop Eamon Martin Bishop Eamon Casey Bishop Leonard Brennan