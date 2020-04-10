Quiz: How well do you know your biblical figures?

Do you know your Peters from your Pauls?
WITH EASTER WEEKEND on the horizon, we thought we’d take you back, way back in fact, to biblical days.
Do you know your Gomorrahs from your Gethsemanes, your Peters from your Pauls?
Let’s test your knowledge.
In the beginning there was Adam and Eve, but who were their first two sons?
Romulus and Remus
Moses and Aaron
John and James
Cain and Abel
In the book of Genesis, Abraham is asked by God to sacrifice his only son whose name is…
Jason
Isaac
Abraham
Jeremiah
What was the name of the mountain where Moses is said to have received the Ten Commandments?
Mount Everest
Mount Cedars-Sinai
Mount Sinai
Mount Carmel
Which prophet defended the worship of the Hebrew God over the Canaanite deity during the reign of King Ahab?
Elijah
Moses
David
Noah
Moving on to the New Testament, brothers James and John were among Jesus’ disciples, but who was their father?
Zacchaeus
Zebedee
Saul
Caiaphas
Which Mary is said to have travelled with Jesus and his disciples and witnessed his crucifixion?
Mary Mother of God
Mary of Bethany
Mary Magdalene
Mary Black
Mary of Bethany, meanwhile, was the sister of Lazarus whom Jesus is said to have resurrected. What was her other sibling’s name?
Salome
Hagar
Rachel
Martha
What was the name of the Roman governor of Judea who presided over the trial of Jesus and who ordered his crucifixion?
King Herod
Pontius Pilate
Sam of the Sanhedrin
Caiaphas
Which of the 12 apostles refuses to believe that a resurrected Christ appeared to his disciples until he could see the wounds received by Jesus on the cross?
Unsure Ultan
Skeptical Shane
Questioning Quincy
Doubting Thomas
Finally complete this line from John Milton’s epic poem Paradise Lost – “Better to reign in Hell than…
…serve in Hell.”
…serve in Heaven.”
…reign in Heaven.”
…go to my holiday home this weekend.”
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Top Dog!
You scored out of !
Clever Cat!
You scored out of !
Fintastic!
You scored out of !
Whar were ewe doing?
You scored out of !
Turtely awful!
The Taking of Christ by Caravaggio