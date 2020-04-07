Quiz: How well do you know your Irish poetry?

POETRY, EH? IT’S good in a crisis.

It feels like the whole country at the minute is repeating that now-famous Seamus Heaney quote – “if we winter this one out, we can summer anywhere” – as we all look forward to the eventual end of this coronavirus pandemic.

If you are one of the people reading more poetry to get you through these strange days and weeks (0r even if you’re not) why not test yourself – how well do you know your classic Irish poetry?