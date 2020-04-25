Quiz: How well do you know your mythical figures?

How well do you know your Greek gods? Norse mythology? Irish heroes?
A BIT OF escapism isn’t a bad thing.
Over the years, there have been countless books, films, comics and TV shows written about mythology from all traditions.
We’ve all have heard some of these names over the years, but how well do you know your mythical figures?
Let’s find out…
What’s Thor’s hammer called in Norse mythology?
Loki
Mjolnir
Brokkr
Jim
In Gaelic myth, which of these objects was not one of the four treasures of the Tuatha Dé Dannan
Cauldron
Spear
Shield
Stone
Who was the Roman god of war?
Daniel Kalker/PA Images
Mars
Jupiter
Saturn
Ceres
How long did Oisín spend with Niamh in Tír na nÓg?
Eamonn Farrell/Rollingnews.ie
10 years
150 years
300 years
500 years
In Chinese myth, Cai Shen is the god of what?
Bubbers BB/Shutterstock
Agriculture
Love
War
Wealth
Greek hero Hercules was said to have famously completed twelve labours. Some involving killing while some involved capturing. Which one of these did he have to capture?
Disney
Nemean lion
Nine-headed Lernaean Hydra
Stymphalian birds
Cretan Bull
What’s the name of the king who leads the Greeks into battle against the Trojans in The Illiad?
Warner Bros/Youtube
Menelaus
Agamemnon
Odysseus
Priam
In Norse mythology, Odin is described as flanked by two animals. They are wolves and…
Bears
Horses
Ravens
Eagles
Which province did Queen Medb rule over?
Mark Stedman/Rollingnews.ie
Ulster
Munster
Leinster
Connacht
Who is queen of the gods in Greek mythology?
Eris
Hera
Angelos
Hebe
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Top Dog
Pawsitively perfect
You scored out of !
Clever cat
Almost purrfect
You scored out of !
What are ewe doing?
Baaaaaad
You scored out of !
Turtely awful
Shell of a bad effort
You scored out of !
Fintastic
That went swimmingly
Be First to Comment