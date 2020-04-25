 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Quiz: How well do you know your mythical figures?

By Denis Bedoya on April 25, 2020

How well do you know your Greek gods? Norse mythology? Irish heroes?

A BIT OF escapism isn’t a bad thing.

Over the years, there have been countless books, films, comics and TV shows written about mythology from all traditions.

We’ve all have heard some of these names over the years, but how well do you know your mythical figures?

Let’s find out…

What’s Thor’s hammer called in Norse mythology?

Loki
Mjolnir

Brokkr
Jim

In Gaelic myth, which of these objects was not one of the four treasures of the Tuatha Dé Dannan
Cauldron
Spear

Shield
Stone

Who was the Roman god of war?

Daniel Kalker/PA Images

Mars
Jupiter

Saturn
Ceres

How long did Oisín spend with Niamh in Tír na nÓg?

Eamonn Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

10 years
150 years

300 years
500 years

In Chinese myth, Cai Shen is the god of what?

Bubbers BB/Shutterstock

Agriculture
Love

War
Wealth

Greek hero Hercules was said to have famously completed twelve labours. Some involving killing while some involved capturing. Which one of these did he have to capture?

Disney

Nemean lion
Nine-headed Lernaean Hydra

Stymphalian birds
Cretan Bull

What’s the name of the king who leads the Greeks into battle against the Trojans in The Illiad?

Warner Bros/Youtube

Menelaus
Agamemnon

Odysseus
Priam

In Norse mythology, Odin is described as flanked by two animals. They are wolves and…
Bears
Horses

Ravens
Eagles

Which province did Queen Medb rule over?

Mark Stedman/Rollingnews.ie

Ulster
Munster

Leinster
Connacht

Who is queen of the gods in Greek mythology?
Eris
Hera

Angelos
Hebe


Denis Bedoya
