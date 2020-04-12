Quiz: How well do you remember Connacht’s title-winning season?

The western province set the Pro12 alight before shocking Leinster in a thrilling final performance.
THE SUN’S BEEN shining, what more excuse do we need to look back on Connacht’s sensational against-the-odds run to claim the 2015/16 Pro12 title.
Almost four years on, what do you remember from the season and the glorious day in Edinburgh?
Who tied with Matt Healy as the Pro12’s leading try-scorer in the 2015/16 season?
DTH van der Merwe
Craig Gilroy
Niyi Adeolokun
Simon Zebo
Bundee Aki was the most frequent ball carrier in the Pro12 over the 2015/16 season, how many tries did the centre score in the campaign?
6
7
8
9
One of Aki’s tries was a sensational dive for the corner against Munster to bridge a gap of how long between wins for the western province at Thomond Park?
9 years
19 years
29 years
59 years
Name the side Connacht beat in the Pro12 semi-final, the same team they edged two weeks earlier to seal the second seed slot.
Glasgow Warriors
Scarlets
Munster
Ospreys
In a 24-match campaign, how many appearances did captain John Muldoon clock up?
12
20
23
24
Off the field, there was an intriguing tale of how players rallied around Robbie Henshaw after he had what item stolen?
His accordion
His car
His Beats headphones
His laptop
One Irish province managed to beat Connacht home and away during the regular Pro12 season. Name them.
Leinster
Ulster
Munster
Current Ulster star John Cooney earned a medal in this season, what was unusual about his role in the Murrayfield final?
He missed three kicks at goal.
He came on as a replacement inside the first 10 minutes.
He filled in at fullback after Tiernan O’Halloran’s injury.
He played just four minutes off the bench before dislocating his shoulder.
American international AJ MacGinty was Connacht’s influential number 10. The replacement out-half in Murrayfield, Shane O’Leary, went on to represent which nation?
USA
Canada
Uruguay
Italy
Which of these players did not score a try in the thrilling final win over Leinster?
Jake Heenan
Niyi Adeolokun
Tiernan O’Halloran
Matt Healy
