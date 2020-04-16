Quiz: How well do you remember Ireland’s Euro 2020 qualifying campaign?

Test your memory of last year’s qualifiers.
We’re not out of the running for Euro 2020 yet – thanks to its forgiving qualifying format, we will qualify if Stephen Kenny can navigate play-offs with Slovakia and either Bosnia or Northern Ireland. The traditional qualifying campaign is over, however, so well do you remember it?
Who scored Ireland’s only goal in the opening win away to Gibraltar?
Conor Hourihane
Jeff Hendrick
James McClean
David McGoldrick
Which of the following Irish players was sent-off during the campaign?
Seamus Coleman
James McClean
Enda Stevens
Darren Randolph
Which of the following players earned a senior competitive debut during the campaign?
Troy Parrott
Jack Byrne
Aaron Connolly
Lee O’Connor
How many Irish players scored more than once across the qualifying campaign?
None
One
Two
Three
Who scored for Switzerland in the 1-1 draw in Dublin in September?
Fabian Schär
Haris Seferovic
Breel Embolo
Hakan Yakin
How many of Ireland’s qualifiers did Matt Doherty start?
None
One
Three
Five
Who hit the post with a header in the early stages of Ireland’s dire 0-0 draw away to Georgia?
Shane Duffy
John Egan
James McClean
Glenn Whelan
Which of these countries didn’t outscore Ireland across eight qualifying games?
Northern Ireland
Hungary
Luxembourg
Kosovo
Who inflicted Ireland’s only defeat across the qualifying campaign?
Denmark
Switzerland
Georgia
Gibraltar
Add together these totals from the campaign: Ireland’s goals, the number of yellow cards shown to James McClean and Glenn Whelan’s appearances. What number do you get?
9
15
23
28
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Top of the group
If we had offered you that before kick-off…you’d have bitten our hand off.
You scored out of !
Runners-up spot
If we had offered you that before kick-off…you’d have taken it.
You scored out of !
The Uefa Nations League play-offs
If we had offered you that before kick-off…we’re not sure whether you’d have taken it.
You scored out of !
Bottom of the group
If we had offered you that before kick-off…you definitely wouldn’t have taken it.