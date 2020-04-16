Quiz: How well do you remember Ireland’s Euro 2020 qualifying campaign?

Who scored Ireland’s only goal in the opening win away to Gibraltar? Conor Hourihane Jeff Hendrick James McClean David McGoldrick

Which of the following Irish players was sent-off during the campaign? Seamus Coleman James McClean Enda Stevens Darren Randolph

Which of the following players earned a senior competitive debut during the campaign? Troy Parrott Jack Byrne Aaron Connolly Lee O’Connor

How many Irish players scored more than once across the qualifying campaign? None One Two Three

Who scored for Switzerland in the 1-1 draw in Dublin in September? Fabian Schär Haris Seferovic Breel Embolo Hakan Yakin

How many of Ireland’s qualifiers did Matt Doherty start? None One Three Five

Who hit the post with a header in the early stages of Ireland’s dire 0-0 draw away to Georgia? Shane Duffy John Egan James McClean Glenn Whelan

Which of these countries didn’t outscore Ireland across eight qualifying games? Northern Ireland Hungary Luxembourg Kosovo

Who inflicted Ireland’s only defeat across the qualifying campaign? Denmark Switzerland Georgia Gibraltar