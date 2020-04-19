Quiz: How well do you remember Munster’s European Cup semi-finals?

By Denis Bedoya  On  In News Summary Leave a comment 

The southern province are almost a constant presence in the final four.

MUNSTER DEFINE THEMSELVES by how they perform in Europe.

And European Rugby was made all the richer for the marches of the Red Army to England’s heartlands, every corner of France and, technically, into Spain too.

Though they were not the first Irish side to claim European glory and their trophy haul was eclipsed by Leinster, their presence in the latter stages of the Heineken or Champions Cup has been remarkably consistent if not quite constant.

Since 2000, Munster have advanced to the semi-final stages 14 times.  Unfortunately, half of those visits have come since they last lifted the trophy in 2008, but how much do you remember of the good times, the agonising moments and ecstatic culminations?

We warned you there might be some pain involved, but can you name the last team Munster defeated in a European Cup semi-final?

Leinster
Toulouse

Saracens
Biarritz

Which of these clubs has not been treated to all the fervour that goes with facing Munster in a European Cup semi-final?
Clermont Auvergne
Leicester Tigers

Biarritz
Wasps

Munster announced their European credentials with an exhilarating attacking display to beat Toulouse in 2000, which of these forwards crossed for a try?

David Wallace
John Hayes

Keith Wood
Peter Clohessy

A paroxide-flecked Stade Francais side shaded Munster in 2001. Which player had a try controversially disallowed despite the TV replays in his favour?

Anthony Horgan
John O’Neill

Dominic Crotty
Dion O’Cuinneagain

Can you name the captain of the Castres side that Munster pipped in 2002?

Gregor Townsend
Raphael Ibanez

Juan Martin Fernandez-Lobbe
Ugo Mola

Round 2 with Toulouse, whose try tilted the balance for the star-studded French side in 2003?

Jean Baptiste Ellisalde
Freddie Michalak

Clement Poitrenaud
Yannick Jauzion

Happier times: Who cantered in to round off a thumping 6-30 win over Leinster on Lansdowne Road in 2006?

Donncha O’Callaghan
Rob Henderson

Trevor Halstead
Freddie Pucciariello

Ronan O’Gara kicked Munster’s only points in the 2009 inter-pro semi-final. Take a stab at guessing how many points he contributed across his 10 semi-final appearances

90
102

115
125

Name the man in the mask who helped oust Munster at the penultimate hurdle in 2010.

Dimitri Yachvili
Imanol Harinordoquy

Jerome Thion
Ian Balshaw

O’Gara’s final game for Munster came in the 2013 semi-final against Clermont. Who scored Munster’s only try in the narrow defeat?

Simon Zebo
Denis Hurley

James Downey
Casey Laulala

Who is this hero flying to block a late Jonny Wilkinson drop-goal attempt in 2014?

CJ Stander
James Downey

James Coughlan
Sean Dougall

Which key man was sorely missed when Saracens took on Munster in Dublin in 2017?
Donnacha Ryan
Peter O’Mahony

Simon Zebo
Conor Murray

How would you describe this 2019 pitch invader’s footwear?

Agricultural
Building site chic

Kind of a dressy flip-flop number
Boaty McBoatshoe

In 2004, Munster and Wasps played out the most brutal and brilliant semi-final of them all. Whose late try settled the epic?

Tom Voyce
Mark van Gisbergen

Rob Howley
Trevor Leota


Answer all the questions to see your result!

You scored out of !
Cruising into the final
You’ve one hand on the trophy after that emphatic performance.

Share your result:

Share

Tweet

You scored out of !
A close-fought affair, but you’re through to the final
You proved you belong at this level, but there’s plenty to improve on before the final.

Share your result:

Share

Tweet

You scored out of !
A bruising tussle and you just couldn’t keep the intensity up to the last
There’s no shame in losing an epic quiz like that.

Share your result:

Share

Tweet

You scored out of !
You emptied the tank just to get this far.
Maybe next year.

Share your result:

Share

Tweet

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *