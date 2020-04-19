Quiz: How well do you remember Munster’s European Cup semi-finals?

MUNSTER DEFINE THEMSELVES by how they perform in Europe.
And European Rugby was made all the richer for the marches of the Red Army to England’s heartlands, every corner of France and, technically, into Spain too.
Though they were not the first Irish side to claim European glory and their trophy haul was eclipsed by Leinster, their presence in the latter stages of the Heineken or Champions Cup has been remarkably consistent if not quite constant.
Since 2000, Munster have advanced to the semi-final stages 14 times. Unfortunately, half of those visits have come since they last lifted the trophy in 2008, but how much do you remember of the good times, the agonising moments and ecstatic culminations?
We warned you there might be some pain involved, but can you name the last team Munster defeated in a European Cup semi-final?
Which of these clubs has not been treated to all the fervour that goes with facing Munster in a European Cup semi-final?
Munster announced their European credentials with an exhilarating attacking display to beat Toulouse in 2000, which of these forwards crossed for a try?
A paroxide-flecked Stade Francais side shaded Munster in 2001. Which player had a try controversially disallowed despite the TV replays in his favour?
Can you name the captain of the Castres side that Munster pipped in 2002?
Juan Martin Fernandez-Lobbe
Round 2 with Toulouse, whose try tilted the balance for the star-studded French side in 2003?
Happier times: Who cantered in to round off a thumping 6-30 win over Leinster on Lansdowne Road in 2006?
Ronan O’Gara kicked Munster’s only points in the 2009 inter-pro semi-final. Take a stab at guessing how many points he contributed across his 10 semi-final appearances
Name the man in the mask who helped oust Munster at the penultimate hurdle in 2010.
O’Gara’s final game for Munster came in the 2013 semi-final against Clermont. Who scored Munster’s only try in the narrow defeat?
Who is this hero flying to block a late Jonny Wilkinson drop-goal attempt in 2014?
Which key man was sorely missed when Saracens took on Munster in Dublin in 2017?
How would you describe this 2019 pitch invader’s footwear?
Kind of a dressy flip-flop number
In 2004, Munster and Wasps played out the most brutal and brilliant semi-final of them all. Whose late try settled the epic?
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Cruising into the final
You’ve one hand on the trophy after that emphatic performance.
You scored out of !
A close-fought affair, but you’re through to the final
You proved you belong at this level, but there’s plenty to improve on before the final.
You scored out of !
A bruising tussle and you just couldn’t keep the intensity up to the last
There’s no shame in losing an epic quiz like that.
You scored out of !
You emptied the tank just to get this far.
Maybe next year.