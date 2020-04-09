Quiz: How well do you remember the major sporting moments of 2006?

WE’VE LAUNCHED A new podcast for members of The42 today – Really Into Years, in which co-hosts Gavin Cooney and Seamas O’Reilly take a particular year and discuss its best, worst, and weirdest sporting and cultural moments.

The show is exclusive to The42′s membership scheme, and to sign up, head over to members.the42.ie.

The year under discussion in the first episode of 2006, the year in which we all partied…except Steve Staunton.

To mark the launch of the show, test your knowledge of the year in question.

In January, Bobby Robson was unveiled alongside new Irish manager Steve Staunton. What was the official title of his role? Executive Vice-President Deputy Boss, Deputy Gaffer International Football Consultant Chief Scout Leinster lost a Heineken Cup semi-final to Munster in 2006, but who did Michael Cheika’s side beat in the quarter-final of the competition? Toulouse Leicester Tigers Ulster Stade Francais Who knocked England out of the 2006 World Cup? Brazil Germany Iceland Portugal Against whom did Kieran Donaghy cause havoc in his first deployment as a full-forward for Kerry in the All-Ireland qualifiers? Derry Longford Antrim Sligo Back to football, and Stan’s Ireland followed up that 5-2 defeat to Cyprus with a draw against whom four days later? Czech Republic San Marino Germany Wales The Ryder Cup was held in the K Club, and set which of the following records? It was Europe’s largest-ever winning score It featured the highest-ever level of helicopter traffic to an Irish sports event It featured the most holes-in-one at a single Ryder Cup event It saw the largest margin of victory in a foursomes match Who inflicted Ireland’s only 2006 Six Nations defeat? England Wales Scotland France Who was stretchered off during the second test of Ireland’s ill-tempered international rules clash with Australia? Tom Kelly Kieran McGeeney Graham Geraghty Paul Galvin Roy Keane and Mick McCarthy came face-to-face as managers in a 2006 Championship clash. Roy was Sunderland boss, but who was Mick in charge of? Ipswich Town Wolves Barnsley Millwall Where were the 2006 Winter Olympics held? Vancouver Sochi Salt Lake City Turin Which of these Irish athletes won gold at the 60m indoor hurdles in Moscow? David Gillick Derval O’Rourke Thomas Barr Sarah Reilly Who lost the 2006 All-Ireland senior hurling final? Kilkenny Cork Limerick Waterford Which of these countries were NOT ranked ahead of Republic of Ireland in the Fifa world rankings of November 2006? Cyprus Northern Ireland Guinea Uzbekistan Which of these Eamon Dunphy quotes were delivered in 2006? ‘That’s the first time I’ve seen sex between two men on the BBC’ ‘This fella Ronaldo is a cod’ ‘I’ll tell you wrote it…Rod Liddle’ ‘I’ve stayed alive for 63 and a half years, baby’ And finally, 2006 saw the GAA lift a rule which allowed soccer and rugby to be played in Croke Park and would later lend its name to a Popular Irish Sports Site.™ What was the title of the rule? Rule 27 Rule 42 Rule 247 Rule 365

Answer all the questions to see your result!

You scored out of ! Gold We all partied. At least you earned it. Share your result: Share Tweet You scored out of ! Silver Not bad. Share your result: Share Tweet You scored out of ! Bronze Maybe the questions just didn’t suit you. Share your result: Share Tweet You scored out of ! Wooden Spoon Eeek. There’s no upside here, the buck stops with you. Share your result: Share Tweet

First published today at 13.07