Quiz: How well do you remember these characters from classic Irish TV shows?

Do you know your Dinny from your Miley?
MANY OF US will be watching more television as we stay home over the next few weeks and RTÉ recently announced it will be showing repeats of popular shows like Love/Hate and Bachelors Walk.
With this in mind we’re going to take a trip down memory lane to see how well you remember some characters from classic Irish TV shows.
Go on, test yourself.
1. Who is this stalwart character from Glenroe?
RTÉ
Miley Byrne
Dinny Byrne
Dick Moran
2. Name his daughter-in-law.
RTÉ
Mary
Bridie
Biddy
3. Who is this Fair City character who enjoys getting married?
RTE
Paul Brennan
Bela Doyle
Leo Dowling
4. Name this pleasant man from from Love/Hate.
RTÉ
Nidge
Fran
Darren
5. Who is this slaying a hairnet on Mrs Brown’s Boys?
BBC/RTÉ
Winnie McGoogan
Winnie McCluskey
Winnie McGrath
6. Name this trouble-making priest from Father Ted.
Channel 4
Father Todd Unctious
Father Noel Furlong
Father Damien Lennon
7. Who is this film critic from Bachelors Walk?
RTÉ
Raymond
Michael
Barry
8. Who pulled pints and priests in Ballykissangel?
RTÉ
Niamh Egan
Siobhan Mehigan
Assumpta Fitzgerald
9. Name this character from Moone Boy.
Sky One
Debra Moone
Sinéad Moone
Trisha Moone
10. Who is this garda from the Young Offenders?
RTÉ
Sergeant Healy
Sergeant O’Brien
Sergeant Donnelly
Answer all the questions to see your result!
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
Top dog
You nailed it, well done!
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
Clever cat
Almost purrfect!
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
Fintastic dolphin
Good job!
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
Ewe must be joking
Baaaaaad!
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
Turtley awful
A shell of a bad effort