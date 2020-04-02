Quiz: How well do you remember these characters from classic Irish TV shows?

Do you know your Dinny from your Miley?

MANY OF US will be watching more television as we stay home over the next few weeks and RTÉ recently announced it will be showing repeats of popular shows like Love/Hate and Bachelors Walk.

With this in mind we’re going to take a trip down memory lane to see how well you remember some characters from classic Irish TV shows.

Go on, test yourself.

1. Who is this stalwart character from Glenroe?

Miley Byrne
Dinny Byrne 

Dick Moran

2. Name his daughter-in-law. 

Mary
Bridie 

Biddy 

3. Who is this Fair City character who enjoys getting married?

Paul Brennan
Bela Doyle

Leo Dowling

4. Name this pleasant man from from Love/Hate.

Nidge
Fran

Darren

5. Who is this slaying a hairnet on Mrs Brown’s Boys?

Winnie McGoogan
Winnie McCluskey

Winnie McGrath 

6. Name this trouble-making priest from Father Ted.

Father Todd Unctious
Father Noel Furlong

Father Damien Lennon

7. Who is this film critic from Bachelors Walk?

Raymond 
Michael

Barry

8. Who pulled pints and priests in Ballykissangel? 

Niamh Egan
Siobhan Mehigan

Assumpta Fitzgerald

9. Name this character from Moone Boy.

Debra Moone
Sinéad Moone

Trisha Moone

10. Who is this garda from the Young Offenders?

Sergeant Healy
Sergeant O’Brien

Sergeant Donnelly


Answer all the questions to see your result!

You scored out of !
Top dog
You nailed it, well done!

You scored out of !
Clever cat
Almost purrfect!

You scored out of !
Fintastic dolphin
Good job!

You scored out of !
Ewe must be joking
Baaaaaad!

You scored out of !
Turtley awful
A shell of a bad effort

