Quiz: How’s your knowledge of Paul O’Connell-related trivia?

An easy one to get you going, which French club did O’Connell sign for ahead of the 2015/16 season? Toulouse Toulon Racing 92 Pau

Excluding the short-lived Celtic Cup (so counting Pro12s, European Cup and Six Nations), how many titles did O’Connell help secure for Munster and Ireland? 2 5 8 10

O’Connell made his Heineken Cup debut off the bench against which team in the 2001/02 campaign? He would start against them in that season’s semi-final. Stade Francais Castres Biarritz Toulouse

Writer and podcaster Blindboy Boatclub once alleged that, in their schooldays, Paul O’Connell did what and escaped without punishment? Gave him an unmerciful purple nurple Threw a tennis ball at their principal’s head Mitched every day of the 1995/96 school year Fought the metalwork teacher

How many tries did the second row score for Munster? 9 14 19 22

An easy one for watchers of the club game, who is O’Connell playing for here in 2010? Young Munster Old Belvedere Garryowen UL Bohemians

He made his Lions debut against Bay of Plenty in 2005, how many appearances did O’Connell total for the touring team over the years? 5 7 11 15

A renowned player, but not for his try-scoring. How many international tries did the lock claim over his 116 Tests? 5 8 12 15

When O’Connell crossed the line in Ireland’s Six Nations title-winning match against Scotland in 2015, he bridged a gap of how long between tries for Ireland? 3 years 6 years 9 years 12 years