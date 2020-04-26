 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Quiz: How’s your knowledge of Paul O’Connell-related trivia?

By Denis Bedoya on April 26, 2020

Knowledge of Limerick, Munster and other teams with a prominent ‘M’ is essential.

He’s one of Ireland’s greatest ever rugby players, but how much do you know about the big man and his career?

An easy one to get you going, which French club did O’Connell sign for ahead of the 2015/16 season?

Toulouse
Toulon

Racing 92
Pau

Excluding the short-lived Celtic Cup (so counting Pro12s, European Cup and Six Nations), how many titles did O’Connell help secure for Munster and Ireland?

2
5

8
10

O’Connell made his Heineken Cup debut off the bench against which team in the 2001/02 campaign? He would start against them in that season’s semi-final.

Stade Francais
Castres

Biarritz
Toulouse

Writer and podcaster Blindboy Boatclub once alleged that, in their schooldays, Paul O’Connell did what and escaped without punishment?

Gave him an unmerciful purple nurple
Threw a tennis ball at their principal’s head

Mitched every day of the 1995/96 school year
Fought the metalwork teacher

How many tries did the second row score for Munster?

9
14

19
22

An easy one for watchers of the club game, who is O’Connell playing for here in 2010?

Young Munster
Old Belvedere

Garryowen
UL Bohemians

He made his Lions debut against Bay of Plenty in 2005, how many appearances did O’Connell total for the touring team over the years?

5
7

11
15

A renowned player, but not for his try-scoring. How many international tries did the lock claim over his 116 Tests?

5
8

12
15

When O’Connell crossed the line in Ireland’s Six Nations title-winning match against Scotland in 2015, he bridged a gap of how long between tries for Ireland?

3 years
6 years

9 years
12 years

You’re under hot lights on A Question of Sport, you’re given this image and the broadest clue possible: ‘something to do with sport?’. Answer within 5 seconds like Paulie, please.

Djokovic / Juan Marting el Potro
Borussia Mönchengladbach

Lokomotiv Nizhny Novgorod
Patricia Rodríguez García


Denis Bedoya
Denis Bedoya

