Quiz: Look at these old photos of Dublin – what pub stands there today?

AH PUBS. REMEMBER them?
They’ve been around since the year of dot, and they’ll be back someday, but for now they’re taking a break because of… you know… the whole pandemic thing we have going on right now.
In mean time, give the quiz a go: Look at the old photo Dublin, and tell us what pub stands at that spot today.
Some of the pubs in the photo are still open today (or at least, would be if it wasn’t for SARS-CoV-2).
All photos come from the National Library of Ireland on the Commons – an excellent way to lose several hours.
Want to see a before and after comparison? Complete the quiz first and then click here.
A northside favourite (Robert French, c. 1900)
National Library of Ireland
Another one on the northside, and not too far from the banks of the Royal Canal (Eason Photographic Collection, c. 1913)
National Library of Ireland
Now on the southside – that bridge in the shot is a clue to the name of the area… (Robert French, c. 1901-1906)
National Library of Ireland
Another on the southside, but closer to the city centre, in one of the most-well known areas bordering the Grand Canal. (Eason Photographic Collection, c. 1910)
National Library of Ireland
Right in the city centre this time, still on the southside. (JJ Clarke, c. 1900)
National Library of Ireland
Back on the northside, and this street (that runs parallel to O’Connell Street) is in a lot of ways unchanged from this photo. (James P. O’Dea, June 28 1960)
National LIbrary of Ireland
Further up the northside. There’s a famous pub on the corner, but we’re looking for the one beside it… (Eason Photographic Collection, c. 1914)
National Library of Ireland
Before we go back to the southside, what pub is here on Parnell Street? (Unknown photographer, c. 1969)
National Library of Ireland
The Parnell Heritage Pub & Grill
This scene is remarkably similar today… but what’s the name of the southside pub that stands on the corner today? (Fergus O’Connor, c. 1910)
National Library of Ireland
No clues this time. (Robert French, c 1910)
National Library of Ireland
Answer all the questions to see your result!
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
How did you do so well? You are an actual pint of stout.
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
Fair play – you either have a keen eye or really love Dublin pubs.
National Library of Ireland
You scored out of !
Dublin has changed a lot, but you did well spotting these places.
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
Ah you could have done better. Don’t feel bad, I’ll buy you a pint when this is all over.
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
Look, it was a tough quiz, no one was going to get them all right.
