Quiz: Look at these old photos of Dublin – what pub stands there today?

By Denis Bedoya on May 5, 2020

You’d miss pints, wouldn’t you?

AH PUBS. REMEMBER them?

They’ve been around since the year of dot, and they’ll be back someday, but for now they’re taking a break because of… you know… the whole pandemic thing we have going on right now.

In mean time, give the quiz a go: Look at the old photo Dublin, and tell us what pub stands at that spot today.

Some of the pubs in the photo are still open today (or at least, would be if it wasn’t for SARS-CoV-2).

All photos come from the National Library of Ireland on the Commons – an excellent way to lose several hours.

Want to see a before and after comparison? Complete the quiz first and then click here.

A northside favourite (Robert French, c. 1900)

National Library of Ireland

The Brian Boru
The Gravediggers

The Tolka House
Harry Byrnes

Another one on the northside, and not too far from the banks of the Royal Canal (Eason Photographic Collection, c. 1913)

National Library of Ireland

The Bald Eagle
McGrath’s

The Auld Triangle
Cusack’s

Now on the southside – that bridge in the shot is a clue to the name of the area… (Robert French, c. 1901-1906)

National Library of Ireland

Crowes
Mary Mac’s

Paddy Cullen’s
The Bridge 1859

Another on the southside, but closer to the city centre, in one of the most-well known areas bordering the Grand Canal. (Eason Photographic Collection, c. 1910)

National Library of Ireland

Grace’s Bar and Lounge
Rody Boland’s

Blackbird
Mother Reilly’s

Right in the city centre this time, still on the southside. (JJ Clarke, c. 1900)

National Library of Ireland

O’Donoghue’s
Sinnotts Bar

Mary’s Bar & Hardware
Neary’s

Back on the northside, and this street (that runs parallel to O’Connell Street) is in a lot of ways unchanged from this photo. (James P. O’Dea, June 28 1960)

National LIbrary of Ireland

Panti Bar
The Black Sheep

The Flowing Tide
Slattery’s

Further up the northside. There’s a famous pub on the corner, but we’re looking for the one beside it… (Eason Photographic Collection, c. 1914)

National Library of Ireland

The Hut
The Tolka House

The Cabra House
The Botanic House

Before we go back to the southside, what pub is here on Parnell Street? (Unknown photographer, c. 1969)

National Library of Ireland

O’Reilly’s
The Shakespeare

Fibber Magees
The Parnell Heritage Pub & Grill

This scene is remarkably similar today… but what’s the name of the southside pub that stands on the corner today? (Fergus O’Connor, c. 1910)

National Library of Ireland

The Terenure Inn
The Sandymount House

Dundrum House
Ballinteer House

No clues this time. (Robert French, c 1910)

National Library of Ireland

Peadar Kearney’s
Ryan’s

Sin É
Nancy Hands


Answer all the questions to see your result!

Shutterstock

You scored out of !
How did you do so well? You are an actual pint of stout.

Denis Bedoya
Denis Bedoya

