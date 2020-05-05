Quiz: Look at these old photos of Dublin – what pub stands there today?

AH PUBS. REMEMBER them?

They’ve been around since the year of dot, and they’ll be back someday, but for now they’re taking a break because of… you know… the whole pandemic thing we have going on right now.

In mean time, give the quiz a go: Look at the old photo Dublin, and tell us what pub stands at that spot today.

Some of the pubs in the photo are still open today (or at least, would be if it wasn’t for SARS-CoV-2).

All photos come from the National Library of Ireland on the Commons – an excellent way to lose several hours.

Want to see a before and after comparison? Complete the quiz first and then click here.