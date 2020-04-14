Quiz: Michael Collins is on TV again tonight – how well do you know the movie?

Test your knowledge of the 1996 classic.

LOVE IT OR hate it, the 1996 film Michael Collins is certainly a classic and it’s being aired on RTÉ 1 this evening from 9.30pm. 

What better time than Easter Monday to steep yourself in some Irish history and try to move past Julia Roberts’ accent. 

Test your knowledge in this quiz all about Michael Collins (the film, not just the man). 

After some words of background on screen, how does the film begin?

Eamon de Valera talking about Collins
The moments before Collins was killed

Collins taking his final breath
Joe O’Reilly talking about Collins after his death

What song does Michael Collins sing here?

Galway Girl
Skibbereen

Why I Left
Oró Sé do Bheatha Bhaile

What weapon does Collins say Irish people have that is “more powerful than any in the whole arsenal of their British empire”?

An inherent Irishness
A refusal to bow down to their demands

A united nation
A refusal to bow to any order but our own

Who pulls the trigger in this scene?

Liam Toibin (played by Brendan Gleeson)
Cathal Brugha (played by Gerard McSorley)

Michael Collins
Harry Boland (played by Aidan Quinn)

After the Free State is formed, what reason does Collins give for why de Valera sent him to negotiate?

He was too sick to go himself
He knew Collins was a capable leader

He wanted someone else to bring back the bad news
De Valera was a poor negotiator

A butterfly was apparently seen in Clare with green, white and yellow wings. What does Michael Collins say is the problem with butterflies?

They all die, eventually

They only last a week

Their wings eventually turn red, white and blue

They only last the one day

Liam Neeson, who plays Michael Collins, is from Northern Ireland. Which county?

Antrim
Fermanagh

Derry
Armagh

Who is this?

Liam Toibin
Patrick Pearse

Harry Boland
Thomas Clarke

In this scene, Collins makes a move to help James Connolly but de Valera halts him. How long does he tell Collins to wait for?

Two minutes
Until the next time

Two weeks
One hour

What song is played in the final scene of the film?

The Fields of Athenry
Don’t You (Forget About Me)

Amhrán na bhFiann
She Moved Through The Fair


