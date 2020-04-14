Quiz: Michael Collins is on TV again tonight – how well do you know the movie?

Test your knowledge of the 1996 classic.
LOVE IT OR hate it, the 1996 film Michael Collins is certainly a classic and it’s being aired on RTÉ 1 this evening from 9.30pm.
What better time than Easter Monday to steep yourself in some Irish history and try to move past Julia Roberts’ accent.
Test your knowledge in this quiz all about Michael Collins (the film, not just the man).
After some words of background on screen, how does the film begin?
Warner Brothers
Eamon de Valera talking about Collins
The moments before Collins was killed
Collins taking his final breath
Joe O’Reilly talking about Collins after his death
What song does Michael Collins sing here?
Galway Girl
Skibbereen
Why I Left
Oró Sé do Bheatha Bhaile
What weapon does Collins say Irish people have that is “more powerful than any in the whole arsenal of their British empire”?
Warner Bros
An inherent Irishness
A refusal to bow down to their demands
A united nation
A refusal to bow to any order but our own
Who pulls the trigger in this scene?
Warner Bros
Liam Toibin (played by Brendan Gleeson)
Cathal Brugha (played by Gerard McSorley)
Michael Collins
Harry Boland (played by Aidan Quinn)
After the Free State is formed, what reason does Collins give for why de Valera sent him to negotiate?
Warner Bros
He was too sick to go himself
He knew Collins was a capable leader
He wanted someone else to bring back the bad news
De Valera was a poor negotiator
A butterfly was apparently seen in Clare with green, white and yellow wings. What does Michael Collins say is the problem with butterflies?
Warner Bros
They all die, eventually
They only last a week
Their wings eventually turn red, white and blue
They only last the one day
Liam Neeson, who plays Michael Collins, is from Northern Ireland. Which county?
Shutterstock
Antrim
Fermanagh
Derry
Armagh
Who is this?
Warner Bros
Liam Toibin
Patrick Pearse
Harry Boland
Thomas Clarke
In this scene, Collins makes a move to help James Connolly but de Valera halts him. How long does he tell Collins to wait for?
Warner Bros
Two minutes
Until the next time
Two weeks
One hour
What song is played in the final scene of the film?
Warner Bros
The Fields of Athenry
Don’t You (Forget About Me)
Amhrán na bhFiann
She Moved Through The Fair
