Quiz: Test your knowledge of these nemeses of the Irish football team

We apologise in advance for dragging up some bad memories.
Can you name the Switzerland player who scored in both games against Ireland as the Boys in Green failed in their bid to qualify for Euro 2004?
Alexander Frei
Hakan Yakin
Fabio Celestini
Ludovic Magnin
Toto Schillaci’s goal for Italy knocked Ireland out at the quarter-final stage of the 1990 World Cup. Which club did he play for at the time?
Messina
Inter
Juventus
Sampdoria
A 90th-minute goal from Macedonia’s Goran Stavrevski cost Ireland automatic qualification for Euro 2000. Who went through as Group 8 winners instead?
Yugoslavia
Turkey
Romania
Portugal
During a 2-2 draw with Israel at Lansdowne Road in the 2006 World Cup qualifying campaign, the antics of goalkeeper Dudu Aouate led to the sending-off of which Ireland player?
Ian Harte
Kevin Kilbane
Andy O’Brien
John O’Shea
A jammy goal scored by which Dutch player denied Ireland a place in the Euro 88 semi-finals?
Jan Wouters
Ruud Gullit
Marco van Basten
Wim Kieft
Two goals from Toni Polster in a 3-1 win for Austria at Lansdowne Road caused major damage to Ireland’s qualifying hopes for which tournament?
1992 European Championships
1996 European Championships
1998 World Cup
2000 European Championships
A Patrick Kluivert brace was the difference between the Netherlands and Ireland in a qualifying play-off for Euro 96. What age was Kluivert at the time?
18
19
20
21
A Luc Nilis goal sent Belgium to the 1998 World Cup at Ireland’s expense. At which Premier League club was his career later cut short by injury?
Aston Villa
Everton
Tottenham Hotspur
Chelsea
Can you remember the name of the player whose away goal in a play-off against Ireland sent Turkey to Euro 2000?
Hakan Ünsal
Ümit Davala
Hakan Şükür
Tayfur Havutçu
How would you describe the emotional state of the nation on the night of 18 November, 2009?
Furious
Distressed
Inconsolable
All of the above
