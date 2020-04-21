Quiz: Test your knowledge of these sporting references in Father Ted

A tribute to one of the all-time great sitcoms, which aired for the first time on this day 25 years ago.
Dougal mistakenly believed that Jack had a trial at which football club?
Celtic
Manchester United
Liverpool
Barcelona
What did Dougal predict that Ruud Gullit would be doing in the advent calendar?
Eating a mince pie
Praying the rosary
Liberating Galway from the Indians
Sitting on a shed
Do you remember the name of the priest who was struck by lighting while playing crazy golf?
Fr Austin Purcell
Fr Paul Stone
Fr Liam Deliverance
Fr Larry Duff
Earlier in his life, Jack coached what sport to a group of unfortunate schoolgirls?
Camogie
Football
Volleyball
Tennis
Dougal’s book of ghost stories was written by which footballer?
Gary Lineker
Tony Cascarino
John Aldridge
Paul Gascoigne
Can you remember the name of the horse that Ted put a bet on in the episode ‘New Jack City’?
Glory Be To God
Contraception For All
Protestants Up To No Good
Divorce Referendum
How many times was Fr Romeo Sensini capped by the Vatican?
13
15
17
19
Why was Jack almost ruled out of the All-Priests five-a-side Over-75s indoor football match?
He went missing
He was too drunk
He was asleep after drinking an entire bottle of Dreamy Sleepy Nightie Snoozy Snooze
He was serving a suspension after accumulating five yellow cards
After which tennis star did Dougal name a rabbit?
Pete Sampras
John McEnroe
Andre Agassi
Boris Becker
Dougal has a pet named Ronaldo, but what type of animal is it?
Cat
Hamster
Guinea pig
Dog
Our Lady appeared on the 13th hole at which golf course?
Clonrichert
Kilnaboy
Kilnettle
Clonskeagh
Which of the following Italian footballers did Dougal mention when delivering the last rites to Jack?
Paolo Maldini
Alessandro Costacurta
Mauro Tassotti
Franco Baresi
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
The Beast of Craggy Island
You overcame your tremendous fear of stamps to deliver an impressive performance.
You scored out of !
Ted Crilly
Sorry, but you’re only the second-best priest in the country.
You scored out of !
Fintan Stack
You should spend more time watching TV and less time listening to jungle music at 3 o’clock in the morning.
You scored out of !
Fargo Boyle
You’ve lost the trust of your sheep. That’s punishment enough for a farmer who deals primarily… with sheep.
– First published 06.00, 21 April
The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!