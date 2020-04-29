Quiz: What Irish town or village is this main street in?

How well do you know Ireland’s main streets?
Where can this main street be found in Dublin?
Donabate
Swords
Balbriggan
Raheny
This main street is also located in Dublin, but where exactly?
Castleknock
Blackrock
Dundrum
Lucan
Where is this main street located?
Letterkenny, Donegal
Athlone, Westmeath
Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim
Mullingar, Westmeath
This is the main street in Gorey, Wexford…
Correct
Incorrect
This main street is located in Kildare, but where exactly?
Maynooth
Naas
Celbridge
Leixlip
What part of Meath can this main street be found?
Trim
Dunboyne
Ratoath
Ashbourne
This is the main street in Westport, Mayo…
Correct
Incorrect
Where in Cork can this main street be found?
Mallow
Cobh
Kinsale
Carrigaline
This street is in Killarney, Kerry … but is it the main street?
Yes
No
Finally… this red line marks the main street of which place?
Malahide, Dublin
Dungarvan, Waterford
Bangor, Down
Skerries, Dublin
You scored out of !
Top dog
Pawsitively perfect!
You scored out of !
Clever cat!
Almost purrfect.
You scored out of !
Fintastic
Flippin’ good!
You scored out of !
What are ewe doing!?
Baaaaaaaaaad.
You scored out of !
Turtley awful
Shell of a bad effort.
