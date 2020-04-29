Quiz: What Irish town or village is this main street in?

Where can this main street be found in Dublin? Google Street View Donabate Swords Balbriggan Raheny

This main street is also located in Dublin, but where exactly? Castleknock Blackrock Dundrum Lucan

Where is this main street located? Letterkenny, Donegal Athlone, Westmeath Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim Mullingar, Westmeath

This is the main street in Gorey, Wexford… Correct Incorrect

This main street is located in Kildare, but where exactly? Google Street View Maynooth Naas Celbridge Leixlip

What part of Meath can this main street be found? Google Street View Trim Dunboyne Ratoath Ashbourne

This is the main street in Westport, Mayo… Google Street View Correct Incorrect

Where in Cork can this main street be found? Google Street View Mallow Cobh Kinsale Carrigaline

This street is in Killarney, Kerry … but is it the main street? Google Street View Yes No