 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Quiz: What Irish town or village is this main street in?

By Denis Bedoya on April 29, 2020

How well do you know Ireland’s main streets?

LET’S JUMP RIGHT into it… 

Test your knowledge of Ireland’s main streets. 

Where can this main street be found in Dublin?

Google Street View

Donabate
Swords

Balbriggan
Raheny

This main street is also located in Dublin, but where exactly?

Castleknock
Blackrock

Dundrum
Lucan

Where is this main street located?

Letterkenny, Donegal
Athlone, Westmeath

Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim
Mullingar, Westmeath

This is the main street in Gorey, Wexford…

Correct
Incorrect

This main street is located in Kildare, but where exactly?

Google Street View

Maynooth
Naas

Celbridge
Leixlip

What part of Meath can this main street be found?

Google Street View

Trim
Dunboyne

Ratoath
Ashbourne

This is the main street in Westport, Mayo…

Google Street View

Correct
Incorrect

Where in Cork can this main street be found?

Google Street View

Mallow
Cobh

Kinsale
Carrigaline

This street is in Killarney, Kerry … but is it the main street?

Google Street View

Yes
No

Finally… this red line marks the main street of which place?

Google Street View

Malahide, Dublin
Dungarvan, Waterford

Bangor, Down
Skerries, Dublin


Answer all the questions to see your result!

You scored out of !
Top dog
Pawsitively perfect!

Share your result:

Share

Tweet

You scored out of !
Clever cat!
Almost purrfect.

Share your result:

Share

Tweet

You scored out of !
Fintastic
Flippin’ good!

Share your result:

Share

Tweet

You scored out of !
What are ewe doing!?
Baaaaaaaaaad.

Share your result:

Share

Tweet

You scored out of !
Turtley awful
Shell of a bad effort.

Share your result:

Share

Tweet

Published in News Summary

Denis Bedoya
Denis Bedoya

More from News SummaryMore posts in News Summary »

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *